Senior Remy Keis (pictured) reacts to catching a line drive at third base in the Forest Lake Rangers baseball team’s (4-12) 2-1 loss at home to Roseville in their first game of a double-header on Wednesday, May 10.
Second baseman and sophomore Brie Bakke throws the ball to first base in the Forest Lake Rangers softball team’s (14-3) 14-2 win against Irondale at home on Thursday, May 11
Todd Proulx, TCL Digital Images
John Wagner
Senior Nick Brischke placed third at an invitational at Tanner’s Brooks Golf Course on Wednesday, May 10.
Aaron Heckmann
Eighth-grader Dayne Diersen finished tied for 25th with an 82 at an invitational at Tanner’s Brooks Golf Course on Wednesday, May 10.
The Forest Lake Rangers softball team (14-3) won 14-2 against Irondale at home on Thursday, May 11, after also winning 14-2 at Irondale on Wednesday, May 10. The Rangers then won two more homes games to extend the win streak to five: a 6-0 shutout win over East Ridge on Friday, May 12, and a 4-0 shutout win against Roseville on Monday, May 15.
Forest Lake registered 44 hits during those four wins in the past week with freshman Karianne Drury (six), seniors Bethany Weiss and Cierra Moore and freshman Avery Muellner (five), sophomore Francie Gregor and junior Hannah Tong (four) and senior Aliyah Neeser (three) leading the charge offensively in hits.
Baseball
The Forest Lake Rangers baseball team (4-12) lost 2-1 at home to Roseville in their first game of a double-header on Wednesday, May 10. The Rangers then lost 3-2 in the second game, but responded with a 7-6 win over Park of Cottage Grove at home on Friday, May 12, which ended their five-game losing streak. Forest Lake lost 6-4 at Mounds View on Monday, May 15.
Boys golf
The Forest Lake Rangers boys golf team finished seventh out of nine teams at an invitational at Tanner’s Brooks Golf Course on Wednesday, May 10. Senior Nick Brischke (left) placed third with a 72 – the team’s lowest score. Eighth-grader Dayne Diersen (right) and senior Carsen Anderson tied for 25th and 36th, respectively, with an 82 and 85.
A day earlier, the Rangers finished ninth out of 10 teams at a Suburban East Conference meet at Prestwick Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9. Diersen (85), Anderson (86) and junior Mason Bromert (87) finished 43rd, tied for 44th and 46th, respectively.
The Rangers then finished eighth in a SEC conference meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course on Monday, May 15. Diersen’s 82 once again finished as the Rangers’ lowest score, finishing tied for 28th as the only Forest Lake golfer inside the top 30. Not far behind him was Bromert (83) and both Brischke and Anderson at 84.
Boys lacrosse
The Forest Lake Rangers boys lacrosse team (1-8) still hasn’t won a game in Suburban East Conference play this season. The Rangers fell 18-2 at Stillwater on Wednesday May 10, and 12-5 at Roseville on Friday, May 12. Junior Ezra Lukas scored twice while seniors Wyatt Hawes and Alex McCabe and freshman Levi Hageman also found the back of the net against Roseville.
Girls golf
One stroke made the grade for the Forest Lake girls golf team’s second-place finish at a SEC meet at River Oaks Golf Course and Event Center on Thursday, May 11. The Rangers, who finished with a 174, finished 16 strokes behind first-place East Ridge, but finished one stroke ahead of third-place Woodbury, and four strokes ahead of both White Bear Lake and Stillwater at 178. Sophomore Bella Leonhart, the only Ranger to finish inside the top 10, tied for fifth with a 40 in the conference meet.
The Rangers then tied East Ridge for first place with a 177 in the latest SEC meet, which took place at Midland Hills Country Club on Monday, May 15. Leonhart (39) and freshman Taylor Thompson (42) placed third and tied for fourth, respectively, in the meet.
