The Forest Lake Rangers softball team (14-3) won 14-2 against Irondale at home on Thursday, May 11, after also winning 14-2 at Irondale on Wednesday, May 10. The Rangers then won two more  homes games to extend the win streak to five: a 6-0 shutout win over East Ridge on Friday, May 12, and a 4-0 shutout win against Roseville on Monday, May 15.

Forest Lake registered 44 hits during those four wins in the past week with freshman Karianne Drury (six), seniors Bethany Weiss and Cierra Moore and freshman Avery Muellner (five), sophomore Francie Gregor and junior Hannah Tong (four) and senior Aliyah Neeser (three) leading the charge offensively in hits.

Tags

Load comments