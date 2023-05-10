The Rangers won their first game of the season on Monday, May 8, beating non-conference opponent Spring Lake Park / Coon Rapids 12-6 at home after losing the first six games of the season. The Rangers lost twice last week: a 14-5 loss to Mounds View on Wednesday, May 3, and a 12-3 loss to Woodbury on Friday, May 5. Studier led the way offensively against Mounds View with two goals. Seniors Michael Mayer and Wyatt Hawes and sophomore Ethan Coleman each scored against Woodbury.

The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team (1-5, 2-6) ended their five-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over Mounds View at home on Wednesday, May 3, for their second win of the season. Senior Emma Halweg scored five goals, and sophomore Maren Wallinga scored twice. Sophomore goaltender Ava Hagland saved eight of 13 shots. The Rangers then fell 15-5 at Woodbury on Friday, May 5. Sophomores Rylen Kissell and Emma Larsen scored a goal, while Halweg achieved another hat trick and now has 20 goals on the year.

Tags

Load comments