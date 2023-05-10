The Rangers won their first game of the season on Monday, May 8, beating non-conference opponent Spring Lake Park / Coon Rapids 12-6 at home after losing the first six games of the season. The Rangers lost twice last week: a 14-5 loss to Mounds View on Wednesday, May 3, and a 12-3 loss to Woodbury on Friday, May 5. Studier led the way offensively against Mounds View with two goals. Seniors Michael Mayer and Wyatt Hawes and sophomore Ethan Coleman each scored against Woodbury.
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team (1-5, 2-6) ended their five-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over Mounds View at home on Wednesday, May 3, for their second win of the season. Senior Emma Halweg scored five goals, and sophomore Maren Wallinga scored twice. Sophomore goaltender Ava Hagland saved eight of 13 shots. The Rangers then fell 15-5 at Woodbury on Friday, May 5. Sophomores Rylen Kissell and Emma Larsen scored a goal, while Halweg achieved another hat trick and now has 20 goals on the year.
Boys & girls track
The Forest Lake girls track team won the Coon Rapids Invitational out of six schools on Friday, May 5, with a 97-point edge over second-place Duluth East.
Senior Ellie Hanowski (2:22.28) placed first in the 800-meter run while sophomore Norah Hushagen (5:14.80) took first in the 1600-meter run. Freshman Alexis Fahey (32-00.50) placed first in shotput and then discus with a 122-02; sophomore Savana Sanchez (4-08) won high jump, freshman Katelyn Nellis (9-00) tied for first place in pole vault, and Legeault (33-02) won the triple jump event.
The Forest Lake Rangers boys track and field team finished fifth out of nine teams at the Minnesota Open Spring Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, May 3, before placing fourth out of six teams at the Coon Rapids Invitational on Friday, May 5. At the University of Minnesota, junior Reid Olson placed third with a time of 16.30 in the 110-meter hurdles and second with a time of 41.97 in the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Trystian Miller placed third in shotput with a 48-03, and senior Brayden Thompson placed second in pole vault with a 12-06. Freshman Howie Johnson won shotput at Coon Rapids with a 44-01.25.
Boys & girls golf
The Forest Lake boys golf team finished ninth at a SEC meet on Monday, May 9. Senior Nick Brischke shot a 78, which tied for 19th overall in the meet and finished as the Rangers' low score.
The Forest Lake girls golf team beat East Ridge by two strokes at a SEC meet at Stillwater Country Club on Monday, May 9, finishing with a 167. Sophomore Bella Leonhart (39) and seniors Hailey Stanius (41) and Malia McKinnon (43) finished second, fourth and tied for fifth, respectively, overall at the meet.
Boys tennis
The Forest Lake Rangers boys tennis (7-8) went 3-4 last week, which started with a 4-3 win over Woodbury on Tuesday, May 2, before a 6-1 loss to Roseville on Thursday, May 4. The Rangers took down St. Francis 7-0, but then lost 4-3 to Chisago Lakes in a triangular at Chisago Lakes on Friday, May 5. Forest Lake lost in two of their three matches in a quad at Elk River on Saturday, May 6: 5-2 and 7-0 losses to Coon Rapids and Elk River and a 4-3 win over Monticello, where the Rangers swept the singles matches with wins from sophomore Malachi McKinnon and freshmen Soren Williams, Declan Johnson and Owen Dzurik.
Baseball
After winning 3-1 over Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, May 2, the Forest Lake baseball team (3-8, 3-9) lost 9-0 at Stillwater on Wednesday, May 3, fell 11-1 at home to East Ridge on Friday, May 5, and lost 3-2 in a tight game at Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday, May 8.
Softball
The Forest Lake softball team (10-3) won four of five games in the past week, but the Rangers dropped to Stillwater for the second time this season, which snapping their seven-game win streak. Before losing 4-1 at Stillwater on Friday, May 5, the Rangers won three away games: an 8-3 decision over Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, May 2, a 12-0 shutout against Mounds View on Wednesday, May 3, and a 3-0 win over Centennial on Thursday, May 4. The Rangers followed that up with a 11-0 shutout win over Mounds View at home on Monday, May 8.
Through 13 games, six players have 10 or more hits: seniors Bethany Weiss and Cierra Moore (16), freshman Avery Muellner (15), junior Hannah Tong (14), freshman Karianne Drury (13) and junior Sami Ernst (12).
