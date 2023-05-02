The Forest Lake Rangers baseball team, who started 0-5, has won three of their past four games and now sit seventh in the Suburban East Conference with a 3-6 record.

Forest Lake shutout Irondale 18-0 on Wednesday, April 26, for their first win of the season. Then the Rangers took down Woodbury 5-3 on Monday, May 1, after losing 2-0 to Anoka two days earlier. Junior Gavin Goehner earned the win on the mound, and senior Jake Johnson earned the save. They then won 3-1 over Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, May 2.

