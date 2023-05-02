The Forest Lake Rangers baseball team, who started 0-5, has won three of their past four games and now sit seventh in the Suburban East Conference with a 3-6 record.
Forest Lake shutout Irondale 18-0 on Wednesday, April 26, for their first win of the season. Then the Rangers took down Woodbury 5-3 on Monday, May 1, after losing 2-0 to Anoka two days earlier. Junior Gavin Goehner earned the win on the mound, and senior Jake Johnson earned the save. They then won 3-1 over Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, May 2.
The Rangers have three games upcoming: at Stillwater on Wednesday, May 3; East Ridge at home on Friday, May 5; and at Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday, May 8.
Boys tennis
The Forest Lake Rangers boys tennis team won both of their matches in the past week, improving their overall record to 4-4 this season.
The Rangers ended their four match losing streak with a 4-3 win over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, April 25. Sophomores Malachi McKinnon and Drew Manning and junior Frank Kerkow won their singles matches for three out of four wins for the team in singles play. The team lost two of their three doubles matches, but freshmen Owen Dzurik and Declan Johnson won in two sets to seal the win. The Rangers shutout Irondale 7-0 on Monday, May 1, for their second straight win.
Forest Lake played Woodbury on Tuesday, May 2, after press time. The Rangers play Roseville at home on Thursday, May 4, before a triangular at Chisago Lakes on Friday, May 5, and a quad at Elk River on Saturday, May 6.
Boys lacrosse
The Forest Lake boys lacrosse team (0-4) remains in last place in the Suburban East Conference after two more conference losses at home last week.
The Rangers fell 6-2 to Park of Cottage Grove on Wednesday, April 26, and 19-1 to White Bear Lake on Friday, April 28. The Rangers’ only goal came unassisted from senior Elias Studier against Park of Cottage Grove. Then Studier scored again against White Bear Lake, assisted by junior Ezra Lukas, and senior Alex McCabe scored an unassisted goal.
Forest Lake plays at Mounds View on Wednesday, May 3, and Woodbury at home on Friday, May 5.
Girls lacrosse
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team (1-5) lost 16-3 at Park of Cottage Grove on Wednesday, April 26, and 18-4 at White Bear Lake on Friday, April 28.
The Rangers, who have now lost all five games since the season opener, were outscored 11-2 in the second half against Park of Cottage Grove after a 5-1 deficit at half. Senior Emma Halweg scored a hat trick in the loss. Then Halweg scored another hat trick against the Bears, bringing her season total to 12, and sophomore Rylen Kissel scored her third goal of the season.
The Rangers will face Mounds View at home on Wednesday, May 3, and play at Woodbury on Friday, May 5.
Synchronized swimming
The Forest Lake synchro swimming team won 39-6 in “Routines” over Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center on Tuesday, April 25. The Rangers have their show on Saturday, May 6, before their final meet on Tuesday, May 9, at Stillwater before sections starting on Saturday, May 13.
Boys golf
The Forest Lake boys golf team finished last at the first SEC meet of the season at Gross National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 25. The Rangers finished with a 339, two strokes behind Irondale and three behind Roseville. Senior Nick Brischke shot a 78, and senior Carsen Anderson shot an 81, which tied for 19th and 30th place, respectively. Eighth-grader Dayne Diersen (88) and juniors Miles Mesenbring (92), Riley Middendorf (93) and Brayson Vetsch (101) rounded out the lineup.
The Rangers then finished last out of 30 schools in an invite at Bunker Hills Golf Course on Thursday, April 27. At the second SEC meet this spring, which took place at the White Bear Yacht Club on Monday, May 1, the team took eighth with a 341 – 10 strokes ahead of Irondale and 15 ahead of Roseville. Anderson shot an 80, the team low, with sophomore Asher Lubovich (85), Diersen (87) and juniors Mason Bromert (89), Gavin Traylor (94) and Middendorf (102) completing the lineup.
The Rangers have their next SEC meet at Highland National Golf Course on Monday, May 8.
Girls golf
The Forest Lake girls golf team finished second at Eagle Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, April 25, in their second SEC meet of the season. The Rangers, who finished with a 356, finished five strokes behind first-place East Ridge. Sophomore Bella Leonhart placed fifth with an 84, while freshman Taylor Thompson finished four strokes later at 88, which tied for eighth place. Senior Hailey Stanius finished 11th with a 90, and Senior Malia McKinnon (94), junior Allison Hubbard (96) and senior Isabella Carlson (108) rounded out the lineup.
The Rangers then won an invite at Keller Golf Course on Wednesday, April 26, finishing 19 strokes ahead of Mounds View (372) and 26 ahead of White Bear Lake (379). The team finished as follows: Leonhart (first; 82), Thompson (second; 84), Stanius (tied for sixth; 93), Hubbard (tied for ninth; 94), eighth-grader Ella Brott (102) and McKinnon (107).
It proved to provide momentum as the Rangers won their first SEC meet of the season the next day at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Thursday, April 27, with a 169, finishing 12 strokes ahead of East Ridge (181) and 14 ahead of Mounds View (183). The Rangers had four top-10 finishes: Leonhart (tied for second; 40), McKinnon (fifth; 41), Stanius (seventh; 43) and Thompson (tied for ninth; 45), while Brott finished with a 54.
The Rangers placed second at another SEC meet at Oneka Ridge Golf Course on Monday, May 1, with scores as follows: Leonhart (78), Thompson (85), McKinnon (93), Hubbard (93), Stanius (95) and Brott (102).
The team has a week off before their next meet at Stillwater Country Club on Monday, May 8.
Boys track and field
The Forest Lake boys track and field team placed first at the Roseville Invite on Tuesday, April 25, with 122 points, which beat Roseville (105) and East Ridge (83) in second and third place, respectively.
Top-5 finishers included senior Westin Hoyt (11.26; second) in the 100-meter dash; junior Samuel Cordie (24.29; fifth) in the 200-meter dash; senior Thomas Travers (55.32; third) and junior Noah Dunlap (56.51; fifth) in the 400-meter dash; senior Evan Montzka (2:09.63; fourth) in the 800-meter run; senior Ryan Houseman (4:54.26; fourth) and junior Logan Hays (4:54.33; fifth) in the 1600-meter run; junior Reid Olson (16.30; second) in the 110-meter hurdles; Olson (42.95; first) and senior Keagan Zeidler (43.29; third) in the 300-meter hurdles; senior Trystian Miller (49-10.50; first), freshman Howie Johnson (45-08.75; third) and junior Mark Rendl (43-06.25; fifth) in shotput; senior Luke Heald and Olson (5-06; tied for second) in high jump; senior Brayden Thompson (12-02; first) in pole vault; Heald (18-09; fifth) in long jump and junior Cam Mata (38-09; third) and Zeidler (36-09; fifth) in triple jump.
The Rangers then placed second with 157.5 points at the Eden Prairie Booster Invitational on Saturday, April 29.
The team’s top-5 finishers included Hoyt (11.00; first) and Cordie (11.57; third) in the 100-meter dash; Cordie (23.57; fifth) in the 200-meter dash; Olson (16.16; first) in the 110-meter hurdles; Olson (41.70; third) and Zeidler (43.02; fifth) in the 300-meter hurdles; Miller (47-02.50; first) and Rendl (43-04; fourth) in shotput; Miller (127-06; second) in discus; Heald (5-10; third) in high jump; Thompson (12-00; second) in pole vault and Heald (19-03; second) in long jump.
Both the boys and girls track and field teams are scheduled to compete at an invite hosted at Coon Rapids High School on Friday, May 5. The boys also have an invite at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, May 3, after press time.
Girls track and field
The Forest Lake girls track and field team placed third with 99 points at the Roseville Invite on Tuesday April 25, behind Roseville (128.5) and Stilllwater (101.5) in first and second, respectively.
The Rangers’ top-5 finishers included sophomore Norah Hushagen (2:31.10; third) in the 800-meter run; freshman Anna VanAcker (11:53.85; first) and eighth-grader Molly McCarthy (11:55.31; second) in the 3200-meter run; junior Maja Henslin (34-03.50; first) in shotput; freshman Alexis Fahey (119-05; first) and senior Isabella Maloney (98-10: third) in discus; freshman Katelyn Nellis (9-08; second), junior Makayla Miles (8-08; third) and sophomore Ellyana Stamp (8-02; tied for fifth) in pole vault. Hushagen also finished seventh with a time of 10:54.93 in the 3200-meter run at the Hamline Elite meet on Friday, April 28.
The Rangers placed third again at the Eden Prairie Booster Invitational on Saturday, April 29, this time with 143.5 points – behind Wayzata (200.5) and Eden Prairie (166.5) in first and second place, respectively.
The Rangers top-5 finishers included junior Arielle DeYoung (1:03.69; fifth) in the 400-meter dash; McCarthy (2:35.06; fourth) in the 800-meter run; freshman Madeleine Bonnett (51.45; third) in the 300-meter hurdles; Henslin (33-09.50; second), Fahey (32-06.50; third) and Maloney (30-03; fourth) in shotput; Fahey (105-09; first), Maloney (95-06; third) and Henslin (85-10; fifth) in discus; Miles (10-00; second), Stamp (9-06; fourth) and Nellis (8-06; fifth) in pole vault; Sanchez (15-02.75; fifth) in long jump, and sophomore Julia Legeault (32-08.25; first) in triple jump.
