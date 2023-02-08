The Forest Lake girls and boys Nordic ski teams placed second and third, respectively, in the Suburban East Conference Finals at Battle Creek Regional Park on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 2.

On the girls side, senior Jordan Parent (pictured) won the race with a time of 30:22. Junior Chloe Erickson (32:34), senior Evelyn Hudrlik (32:41) and sophomore Norah Hushagen (32:58) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

