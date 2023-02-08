The Forest Lake girls and boys Nordic ski teams placed second and third, respectively, in the Suburban East Conference Finals at Battle Creek Regional Park on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 2.
On the girls side, senior Jordan Parent (pictured) won the race with a time of 30:22. Junior Chloe Erickson (32:34), senior Evelyn Hudrlik (32:41) and sophomore Norah Hushagen (32:58) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
On the boys side, junior Jacob Kensy placed second with a time of 28:08 while senior Ryan Houseman finished three spots later with a time of 28:38. Junior Johnny Rink finished 13th with a time of 30:16. The following skiers earned top 25 All-Conference honors: Kensy, Houseman, Moberg, Herbert, Parent, Hudrlik, Erickson and Hushagen.
The Section 4 Championship is at Battle Creek Regional Park on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Gymnastics
The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team lost 144-137.175 to Stillwater in a road meet on Thursday, Feb. 2. Junior Sami Ernst (pictured) and the Ponies’ Olivia Carter shared the highest all-around score of 36.100 in the meet. Ernst (9.600) and sophomore Ellyana Stamp (9.275) finished second and fourth, respectively, in vault, while Ernst placed first in bars with a 9.200.
Sophomore Hailey Henry’s 9.1 score in floor was enough to tie for third place, and senior Mackenzie Nenn was the highest scorer for the Rangers in the beam event with a score of 8.850, which was tied for the third best score in the meet.
The Rangers have a road meet against Roseville on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Girls hockey
The Forest Lake girls hockey team (5-9-2, 9-14-2) ended a four-game winless skid and their regular season schedule with a 5-0 victory at home over Anoka on Thursday, Feb. 2, in their only game last week. The Rangers outshot the Tornadoes 47-13 and went 3-for-4 on the power play.
Seniors Maddy Monette, Emma Halweg, Hailey Stanius, Malia McKinnon and Ellie Hanowski found the back of the net in the win. Senior goaltender Adria Haley stopped 13 shots to earn the shutout.
The No. 6-seed Rangers open sections with a tilt against the No. 3-seed Grand Rapids Greenway in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Boys hockey
The Forest Lake boys hockey team (0-11, 6-16) was outscored 9-3 in their two losses last week that extended their losing skid to four games. It started with a 5-2 road loss against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Rangers cut the 2-0 deficit in half when sophomore Lucas Kiel found the back of the net 32 seconds into the second period. But CEC took a 5-1 lead with three straight goals before senior Wyatt Saltness scored with about five minutes left in the third.
Then the Rangers lost 4-1 to conference foe Roseville, who received an even strength hat trick from Luke Steffen with a goal in each period. Saltness scored the lone goal for the Rangers with an even strength tally at the 6:34 mark of the middle frame. Forest Lake was outshot 28-22 and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Junior goaltender Andrew Saxe allowed nine goals on 54 shots between the two games.
Forest Lake lost a home game against Holy Angels on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the team has a conference game on Saturday, Feb. 11 against Woodbury, who are directly above the last-place Rangers.
Alpine ski
The Forest Lake boys and girls Alpine ski teams placed second and third, respectively, in their final race before sections that took place at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The boys team finished with a 102-point edge over Woodbury in third place, but the Rangers finished 23 points behind Stillwater in first. The Rangers had five skiers land in the top 20: junior Mathias Peterson (47.48; fifth), senior Mathias Longsdorf (50.13; ninth), freshman Sam Andreski (51.10; 14th), sophomore Leo Meyer (52.05; 19th) and eighth-grader Anders Peterson (52.09; 20th).
The girls team finished a single point ahead of East Ridge in fourth, but the Rangers were 58 and 196 points behind Woodbury and Stillwater in second and first, respectively. Freshman Adie Tredinnick placed second in the race with a time of 1:05.86. Junior Maja Henslin (1:10.40), eighth-grader Maria Longsdorf (1:15.00) and seventh-grader Brynn Tredinnick (1:15.05) finished 10th, 22nd and 23rd, respectively.
The Section 7 Championship was at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after press time.
Wrestling
The Forest Lake boys wrestling team won all three of their matches at the Blaine Duals on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Rangers took down Foley 51-23 in round one before a 69-11 win over Coon Rapids in the second round and then a 54-13 win over Elk River in the final round. Seniors Jake Aho and Evan Locke, juniors Parker Lyden and Hunter Gruba, sophomore Grant Marr and freshman Howie Johnson went 3-for-3 in their respective matches. Juniors Aspen Blasko and Jackson Marr and sophomore Devin Struntz went 2-for-3 in their respective matches while freshman Parker Larson went 2-for-2.
The Forest Lake girls wrestling team finished 34th out of 59 schools with 26 points at the Pine Island Girls Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. Freshman Kim Hernandez (145B) and senior Gabby Philippon (100B) placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in their respective classes. Sophomore Nas`Jarae White (152) and freshman Annica Blasko (100A) won two matches each while sophomore Anna Ruka won one match in the 114A class.
The Rangers have the week off before the Section 7 Tournament on Friday, Feb. 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.