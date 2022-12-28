The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team won their first game of the season last week in a 11-0 shutout victory against Northern Edge on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at home in a non-conference matchup after five straight losses to open the season. It was the team’s only game last week after weather conditions postponed their match against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Rangers outshot Northern Edge 51-4, scored six even-strength goals in the second period and drew five penalties in the game. Sophomore Malachi McKinnon scored a hat trick in his six-point performance, and he leads the team with 11 points through the first six games of the season. Junior Caden Speidel and senior Emik Hauer scored twice in the game while sophomore Cole Rivard scored his second of the season and registered four points — all in the final two periods.

