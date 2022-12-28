The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team won their first game of the season last week in a 11-0 shutout victory against Northern Edge on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at home in a non-conference matchup after five straight losses to open the season. It was the team’s only game last week after weather conditions postponed their match against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 22.
The Rangers outshot Northern Edge 51-4, scored six even-strength goals in the second period and drew five penalties in the game. Sophomore Malachi McKinnon scored a hat trick in his six-point performance, and he leads the team with 11 points through the first six games of the season. Junior Caden Speidel and senior Emik Hauer scored twice in the game while sophomore Cole Rivard scored his second of the season and registered four points — all in the final two periods.
Sophomore Lucas Kiel, junior Riley Middendorf and senior Elias Studier netted their first goals of the season. Seniors Gavin Wille and Wyatt Saltness and junior Gunnar Bright notched two assists each in the win.
Forest Lake improved to 2-5, but still doesn’t have a point yet in Suburban East Conference play. The Rangers beat Blaine 3-1 at home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after press time and now hit the road for a game against Spring Lake Park on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Girls hockey
The Forest Lake girls hockey team blew a 3-1 lead in their 4-3 overtime loss to East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 20. It was also the Rangers’ only game last week after their game against Blaine on Thursday, Dec. 22, was postponed due to weather conditions.
Forest Lake entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead on the strength of goals from seniors Ellie Zowin and Malia McKinnon. But East Ridge scored twice in the second period – sandwiched between McKinnon’s seventh goal of the season – to cut the lead to 3-2 heading into the final frame, where East Ridge tied it up at the 9:17 mark to force an extra session. The Raptors scored at the 3:47 mark of overtime to secure the conference win. Senior goaltender Adria Haley stopped 32 shots in the loss.
The Rangers (2-7, 3-10) moved past White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall in the Suburban East Conference, where the team sits seventh with four points. Forest Lake won 3-0 against White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 27, before the Rangers fell 2-1 to Lakeville South on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The team finishes the Mid-Winter Border Battle with a game against Fort Frances on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Fogerty Arena.
Boys swim and dive
The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team won 96.5 to 79.5 in their conference meet against White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to finish out the calendar year.
The Rangers 200-yard medley relay team of senior Ryan Eddy, junior Robert Bour and sophomores Sam Trocke and Eric Gregoire finished first with a finals time of 1:55.88, which gave the Rangers eight points. The team also got eight more points when their 200-yard freestyle relay of seniors Brady Thompson and Riley Siedow, junior Beau Brady and Eddy placed first with a finals time of 1:38.21.
In the 200-yard freestyle, senior Joseph Galsworthy (2:01.55) and Thompson (2:07.69) finished second and third, respectively, which added seven points to the team’s score. Forest Lake received 10 points from freshman Thatcher Robertson (2:28.89) and eighth grader Leo Schmidt (2:38.34), who were the top two finishers in the 200-yard IM event. Siedow and Gregoire finished first and second in 50-yard freestyle, respectively, which was good for 10 more points.
In 1-meter diving, the team finished with 13 of a possible 15 points, with the three top performers in the event – senior Deacon Andre (179.10), freshman Jamison Livermore (160.70) and seventh grader David Gunderson (116.50).
Brady (1:02.22) and Trocke (1:05.47) placed first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard butterfly. Siedow (53.02) finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Galsworthy (5:36.72), sophomore Levi Carlson (5:51.00) and Schmidt (6:33.07) finished second, third and fourth, respectively – a total of nine points accumulated in the event for the Rangers.
