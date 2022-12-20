The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team lost 63-57 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, against White Bear Lake and 60-43 on Friday, Dec. 16, to Mounds View. The Rangers’ two conference losses have them tied for last in the Suburban East Conference with a 0-4 record overall.
Forest Lake got outscored 32-26 against the Bears in the first half, which was enough to seal the game’s outcome despite the Rangers scoring 31 points in the second half. Junior Owen Waldoch scored 25 points, and juniors Reid Olson and Braedan Turk finished the game with 10 and 11 points, respectively.
Against Mounds View, the team was down 30-24 at halftime before getting outscored 30-19 in the second half. Junior Brennan Sauvageau, Waldoch and Turk scored 14, 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss. The Rangers are scheduled to face Centennial at home on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Boys hockey
The Forest Lake boys hockey team lost their only match last week in a 5-2 loss to White Bear Lake at home after a game against Roseville on Thursday, Dec. 15, was postponed due to weather. The loss has the Rangers winless through the season’s first five games.
The Bears scored the game’s first three goals all within the first 11 minutes of the game. Senior Gavin Wille scored a power-play goal at the 15:28 mark of the first period to cut the deficit to 3-1 heading into the first intermission. White Bear Lake scored twice in the second to make it 5-1 and then sophomore Malachi McKinnon scored his second goal of the season at even strength, but that was as far as the Rangers got in a game where they were outshot 32-11.
Forest Lake played Northern Edge on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time and is scheduled to face Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 22, this week.
Wrestling
The Forest Lake wrestling team competed at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament hosted by Gophers wrestling on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16 and 17, at the Mayo Clinic Center in Rochester. The team finished 18th overall out of 33 teams.
These are how the team’s wrestlers placed: sophomore Devin Struntz (21st, 106 weight class), junior Aspen Blasko (14-113), senior Jake Aho (5-120), sophomore Grant Marr (14-126), junior Parker Lyden (3-132), freshman Dayton Dale (22-138), junior Jackson Marr (13-145), senior James Morgan (21-152), sophomore Trenton Frerichs (23-170), junior Hunter Gruba (18-195), junior Mark Rendl (3-220) and senior Evan Locke (15-285).
