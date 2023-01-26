The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team (3-5, 6-8) beat Woodbury and Park of Cottage Grove last week for their first two conference wins of the season. The Rangers beat Irondale 48-40 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to extend the winning streak to three games. The Rangers passed Irondale and Roseville in the Suburban East Conference standings and are suddenly just one win away from Mounds View and two wins away from Cretin-Derham Hall.

While the Rangers only had a two-point advantage in a much closer second half, the team’s 40-point first-half effort was enough to earn the win against Woodbury to start the week on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Junior Nolan Dumonceaux led the team with his season-high 20-point performance while juniors Brennan Sauvageau (16), Owen Waldoch (11) and Braedan Turk (10) contributed a combined 37 points.

Tags

Load comments