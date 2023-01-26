The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team (3-5, 6-8) beat Woodbury and Park of Cottage Grove last week for their first two conference wins of the season. The Rangers beat Irondale 48-40 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to extend the winning streak to three games. The Rangers passed Irondale and Roseville in the Suburban East Conference standings and are suddenly just one win away from Mounds View and two wins away from Cretin-Derham Hall.
While the Rangers only had a two-point advantage in a much closer second half, the team’s 40-point first-half effort was enough to earn the win against Woodbury to start the week on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Junior Nolan Dumonceaux led the team with his season-high 20-point performance while juniors Brennan Sauvageau (16), Owen Waldoch (11) and Braedan Turk (10) contributed a combined 37 points.
The latter three then led the Rangers in their 64-63 win over Park of Cottage Grove on Friday, Jan. 20. Cottage Grove had a two-point advantage in the second half, but the Rangers outscored them 33-30 in the first half, which proved to be enough of a cushion in the win. Waldoch and Sauvageau both scored 18 points while Turk contributed 17 points. The team plays White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 27 and Stillwater on Monday, Jan. 30.
Girls basketball
The Forest Lake girls basketball team (6-5, 7-10) is on a four-game winning streak after earning two conference wins against Woodbury and Park of Cottage Grove as well as a non-conference win against Coon Rapids to end the week. The Rangers also beat Irondale 55-41 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after press time, to continue the streak. The winning run made a significant impact in the standings as the Rangers moved up to fifth in the SEC and are tied with Roseville with six conference wins.
The Rangers put forth their best offensive performance of the season by scoring 82 points against Coon Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 21, to extend the win streak to three games. Forest Lake’s previous high score had been 57 points in their season opener against Andover. Juniors Cassidy Pitzl and Maddie Jerde led the team with 23 and 17 points, respectively. The next highest offensive performance beyond them came from sophomore Annie Buff, who scored nine points off the bench. The team had 10 players register a point in the win.
Before this, the Rangers won 47-30 against Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Jan. 19, and 55-34 over Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Pitzl (14) and freshman Aubree Hultman (12) drove the offense in the low scoring game against Park. After Forest Lake was up 28-21 at halftime against Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Rangers pulled away by outscoring them 27-13 in the second half. Pitzl, Jerde and junior Liv Fearing scored 11 points apiece. The team plays White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 27, on the road this week.
Nordic ski
The Forest Lake girls and boys Nordic ski teams finished second and fourth, respectively, in a meet at Battle Creek Regional Park on Thursday, Jan. 19. The girls finished with 453 points, which was ahead of Mounds View (443) and Park/Woodbury/East Ridge (425) – but behind Stillwater in first at 477 points. Senior Maria Stockinger won the race with a time of 22:32 while sophomores Clara Zak (24:09) and Norah Hushagen (25:10) rounded out the top 10 with a fifth- and 10th-place finish, respectively.
The boys team finished last with 429 points, which was behind PWER (441), Mounds View (442) and Stillwater (465) in the reversed order the teams placed. Junior Johnny Rink (19:02), freshman Jonas Herbert (19:28) and senior Ryan Houseman (20:01) were among the top 10 to finish with a third, fourth and sixth place finish, respectively. The Rangers have a meet again at Battle Creek Regional Park on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Alpine ski
The Forest Lake boys and girls alpine ski teams competed in two meets last week at the Afton Alps on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 19. The boys team finished second in Tuesday’s meet before a third-place finish last Thursday. In Tuesday’s meet, the Rangers received top-10 finishes from senior Mathias Longsdorf (fourth, 1:03.17), junior Mathias Peterson (fifth, 1:03.75) and sophomore Leo Meyer (10th, 1:07.25). Then in Thursday’s meet, Peterson (1:06.08), Meyer (1:09.31) and eighth-grader Anders Peterson (1:09.61) earned fourth, 10th and 11th places, respectively.
The girls placed third on Tuesday and fourth on Thursday. Freshman Adie Tredinnick and junior Maja Henslin were the top Ranger skiers who finished in the top 20. Tredinnick placed third on Tuesday (1:08.26) and seventh on Thursday (1:11.00). Henslin finished eighth on Tuesday (1:11.31) and fifth on Thursday (1:10.62) – the first Ranger to finish.
Dance
The Forest Lake dance team placed fourth in jazz and sixth in kick in an invitational at St. Michael Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Rangers finished with 362 points and a rank score of 14 in jazz, which was behind Rogers (378 points, 10 rank score), Waconia (380, 8.5) and Maple Grove (448, 3), who finished first, second and third, respectively. In kick, the Rangers had 340 points and a rank score of 19, finishing slightly above STMA (20) but below Rogers, who was in fifth with a rank score of 14.5. The Rangers have an invitational at Blaine High School on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Gymnastics
The Forest Lake gymnastics team fell 138.325 to 137.500 in a meet against East Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Leading the way for the Rangers was junior Sami Ernst, who finished with a score of 35.975, which was the second best all-around score in the meet. She placed second in three events with a score of 9.450 in vault, 9.050 in floor and 8.950 in bars.
“East Ridge has been scoring fairly high all season, so we expected to have a large discrepancy in scores, but we came within a point, which was much better than expected,” Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron said.
Senior Mackenzie Nenn won the beam event with a score of 9.000, and sophomore Ellyana Stamp placed third in the vault event with a 9.2. Sophomore Hailey Henry scored a 9.025 in floor for a third-place finish, and she came in second in beam with a score of 8.900.
The Rangers are scheduled to compete in a meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 26, before an invitational at Cambridge-Isanti High School on Saturday, Jan. 26.
Swim & Dive
The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team fell 98-80 to Mounds View in a conference meet on Thursday, Jan. 19, before placing fourth out of 13 schools at the Tartan Invite on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Rangers finished with 229 points, which was behind only River Falls High School (233), Two Rivers (237) and Park High School (280).
At the invitational, junior Beau Brady finished fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:20.37), sophomore Levi Carlson finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.12 and sophomore Sam Trocke’s time of 1:03.64 was the sixth best in the 100-yard backstroke event. Trocke added another top-10 performance when his time of 1:02.33 in the 100-yard butterfly was enough for a seventh-place finish. Senior Riley Siedow finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 23.48.
Senior Ryan Eddy finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.55. Brady (52.76) and Siedow (53.65) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle event. Senior Joseph Galsworthy finished ninth with a time of 2:02.52 in the 200-yard freestyle event. In 1-meter diving, freshman Jamison Livermore (302.65) and senior Deacon Andre (227.70) had the third and sixth best scores, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.