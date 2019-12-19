Boys hockey stays unbeaten
The Forest Lake boys hockey team protected its unbeaten record last week and moved to 5-0-1 after drawing Park 1-1 on Dec. 12 and shutting out Woodbury 3-0 on Dec. 14. An early Park goal held up until the 5:32 mark of the third period, when Jack Makelke scored what proved to be the final goal of the game. Makelke opened the scoring in the first period against Woodbury before third period tallies from Chase Osterberg and Gavin Middendorf sealed the win. Josie Bothun only needed to stop nine shots to maintain a shutout, her first of the season.
Girls hockey falls to state leader
The Forest Lake girls hockey team could not overcome Andover on the road Dec. 12, losing 3-1 to the state’s No. 1 ranked squad. The Rangers themselves are ranked No. 7 in Class AA but share a section with Andover. Brieja Parent scored the lone Ranger goal unassisted. The Rangers got back on track in a big way in a Suburban East Clash with Irondale/St. Anthony on Dec. 14, thrashing the Knights 12-0. Ashley Mills led the scoring with three goals, with other tallies going to Ellen Nelson (2), Lily Walesheck, Brooke Remington, Lindsey Muntifering, Sydney Schmidt, Rachel Golnitz, Katie Stanius and Parent. Goaltender Allyn Goehner earned a shutout for the seventh time in 10 games.
LILA moves to 3-0
After sweating out its first two victories of the season, the LILA boys basketball team rolled Chesterton Academy 72-51 on Dec. 12. Strom Norcross led the scoring for the third time this season with 28 points. Gabe Strand and Angel Silva each put up 10. In other charter action, the NLA/LILA girls were beaten 47-37 on Dec. 12, but they collected their first Minnesota Classic Athletic Conference win by beating PACT Charter 51-38 on Dec. 12, which settled their overall record at 3-3 and their league mark at 1-2. Hannah Jensen (13 points) and Annika Johnson (11) led the way, and stout defending held the Panthers to only 14 second-half points. The NLA boys (2-3), meanwhile, lost to West Lutheran 76-47 on Dec. 13 and to PACT 68-35 on Dec. 14. All three local charter teams will play in the Huskies Holiday Classic at NLA this Thursday through Saturday.
FLDT splits with Viewettes
The Forest Lake dance team finished first in jazz at the third Suburban East Conference meet, held at Park on Dec. 12, garnering a perfect score of 3 points. Mounds View (6) was second, and Roseville placed third (10). FLDT suffered its first SEC setback in the kick competition, falling short of Mounds View, 5-4. Roseville was third with 10 again. The SEC dance teams will meet for the conference finals at Roseville Friday at 6 p.m. FLDT swept both regular season jazz meets and will have the inside track for the title in that category, but it split the two kick meets with the Viewettes, setting up a pitched battle for the kick crown.
