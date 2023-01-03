The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team won two of their three games in the TCO Holiday Classic tournament at Augsburg University on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Dec. 30.

The Rangers lost 64-54 in their tournament opener against Minneapolis Washburn. The game was tied at 25 at halftime, but Minneapolis Washburn outscored Forest Lake by 10 in the second half. Junior Owen Waldoch led the team with 19 points while junior Brennan Sauvageau added 14 points, combining for 33 of the team’s 64 points.

