The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team won two of their three games in the TCO Holiday Classic tournament at Augsburg University on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Dec. 30.
The Rangers lost 64-54 in their tournament opener against Minneapolis Washburn. The game was tied at 25 at halftime, but Minneapolis Washburn outscored Forest Lake by 10 in the second half. Junior Owen Waldoch led the team with 19 points while junior Brennan Sauvageau added 14 points, combining for 33 of the team’s 64 points.
Then the Rangers took down Richfield 52-44 in a game where they didn’t heavily rely on their top scorers. Forest Lake received balanced scoring from all of their starters, including 17 from Sauvageau, 11 from Waldoch, 10 from junior Reid Olson and seven points from each juniors Nolan Dumonceaux and Braedan Turk.
The Rangers finished the tournament with a 69-57 win over Minneapolis Southwest. After once again being tied at 25 at half, Forest Lake outscored them 44-32 in the second half. Waldoch scored 33 points in the game, nearly 50% of the team’s total. Sauvageau and Turk combined for 28 of the other points. It was the Rangers’ first two wins of the season after losing their first five games. Forest Lake improved to 2-5 on the year but are still looking for their first conference win.
The Forest Lake girls basketball team won 63-51 in a non-conference game against Duluth East on Thursday, Dec. 29, on the road, improving to 2-2 and 2-6 on the year.
Boys hockey
The Forest Lake boys hockey team is on a roll with three straight wins after picking up a nonconference 3-1 win against Blaine on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and an 8-4 win over Spring Lake Park on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The Rangers were down 1-0 to Blaine after the first period, but second-period goals from sophomore Malachi McKinnon and junior Gunnar Bright at the 13:16 and 14:19 marks, respectively, helped them grab a 2-1 lead. The team sustained the lead in third, and McKinnon added an empty net goal for his seventh of the season. Junior goalie Andrew Saxe stopped 17 of 18 shots for a .944 save percentage in the win.
Forest Lake had a 3-1 lead after two periods against Spring Lake Park before scoring five goals in their third-period scoring surge en route to their 8-4 win. Senior Gavin Wille and Bright scored twice while junior Caden Speidel, senior Emik Hauer, sophomore Lucas Kiel and McKinnon had one goal each. McKinnon, Speidel, Bright and Hauer notched three points apiece.
The Rangers, who improved to 3-5 on the season, outshot both of them a combined 67-44, but they went 1-for-6 on the power play last week.
Girls hockey
The Forest Lake girls hockey team saw success at the Mid-Winter Border Battle tournament hosted at Fogerty Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Thursday, Dec. 29, winning two of their three games. Forest Lake improved to 2-7 and 4-10 on the year, and they have four points in Suburban East Conference play.
Against White Bear Lake, a conference game, the Rangers got goals in all three periods in their 3-0 shutout: senior Ellie Hanowski in the first at 2:55, sophomore Rylen Kissell in the second at 16:25 and senior Malia McKinnon at 4:26 in the final frame. Senior Adria Haley stopped all 19 shots to earn the shutout.
Forest Lake lost 2-1 in a tight non-conference matchup against Lakeville South. After going down 2-0 after two periods, McKinnon cut the lead in half at the 16:39 mark of the third period, but the Rangers didn’t have enough to force an extra session. Freshman goalie Taylor Thompson stopped 27 of 29 for a .931 save percentage.
The Rangers ended last week’s Mid-Winter Border Battle tournament with a 7-1 win against Fort Frances (Ontario) in another non-conference game. Junior Sami Pool (two goals), McKinnon, Hanowski and seniors Ava Saxe, Delaney Kuny and Noelle Johnson found themselves on the score sheet in the win. Six of those goals were in the middle frame.
Wrestling
The Forest Lake wrestling team competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30, at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota. The boys team finished eighth out of 63 schools with 89.5 points. In the girls division, the Rangers placed 21st out of 52 schools with 45 points.
