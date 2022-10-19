The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team won both of their conference games last week with wins against White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Woodbury on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Against White Bear Lake, the Rangers won in three sets (75-49 overall) and served at 90%.
“Across the board we had great passing, which kept us in system and opened up our attacking lanes,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.
Junior Lindsey Johnson served 100% in the game and also added seven aces and 14 points in the match. Seniors Bethany Weiss and Kaysie Bakke led the team with 13 digs and 23 kills, respectively.
Forest Lake continued their momentum against Woodbury, winning in three sets again while serving at 88% in the match. Junior Katie Brandl led the team with a 100% serving rate and added two aces, four digs and 11 points. Johnson finished the match with two blocks, nine kills and 14 digs.
The Rangers finished last week with a second-place finish and three wins in a tournament at Bloomington Jefferson High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, ahead of their final regular season game against Mounds View on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
After beating Glencoe-Silver Lake, Jordan and Bloomington Jefferson, Forest Lake lost in three sets to Nova Classical in the championship game.
After losing the first set, the Rangers rallied to force a third set but came up short. The team served at 93% and finished the game with a 1.86 serve receive rating and .227 kill efficiency.
The Rangers will honor Brandl at their first section match on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for reaching the 2,000 assist milestone this season.
Girls tennis
The Rangers tennis team had six players in the individual section tournament after the team came up short against Hibbing.
Both senior Malia McKinnon and eighth grader Lucy Saari, playing singles, lost in the third round of the tournament. Both lost in two sets; McKinnon to No. 2 seed Molly Garber of Blaine High School and Saari to Macy Hass of St. Francis High School.
In doubles play, seniors Ellie Zowin and Emily Ryan and senior Sydney Wiener and sophomore Allie Siebenaler lost in the first and second round of the tournament, respectively.
Forest Lake girls tennis’ season is over, but coach Violet Shortly was happy with how her team performed this season.
“Above expectations, played great,” Shortly said. “I have nothing but amazing compliments for these kids. I’m super excited. One of my favorite teams of all time to ever coach for sure.”
