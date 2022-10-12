The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team closed out its season last week with a 9-0 loss to Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and a 2-0 loss against White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Rangers finished with a 1-7-1 record against conference opponents and 2-13-1 record overall, placing second to last in the Suburban East Conference – just one point ahead of Irondale.

