The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team closed out its season last week with a 9-0 loss to Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and a 2-0 loss against White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Rangers finished with a 1-7-1 record against conference opponents and 2-13-1 record overall, placing second to last in the Suburban East Conference – just one point ahead of Irondale.
The team scored six goals during the season, three from senior James Oberholtzer and a goal from senior Zach Westlund, sophomore Ali Altameem and freshman Jayden Onuonga.
Forest Lake, the No. 7 seed in the section tournament, lost 4-1 against No. 2 seed Blaine on Tuesday, Oct. 11, bringing their season to an end.
Volleyball
The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team started last week off with a win in a closely contested game against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 4. After the Rangers took the first two sets, Park came back to force a fifth set, where the Rangers won 18-16.
Senior Kaysie Bakke earned 28 kills, and junior Katie Brandl added 58 assists in the game. Senior Madison Messingham, Bakke and junior Lindsey Johnson finished with three service aces each while junior Maddie Muellner contributed 17 kills and five blocks. Senior Bethany Weiss had a team-leading 15 digs in the match as the Rangers’ libero.
The Rangers couldn’t translate it against East Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 6, where they fell in three sets. The team previously lost to East Ridge in the Shakopee tournament in early September.
“To play against an upper-tier team, we need to serve aggressively to help keep the opponent out of system and block more effectively,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said. “When we were in system, we can terminate, but without team play and energy, we will fall flat.”
The team passed at a 1.40 rating and finished with 16 blocking errors in the loss.
The Rangers beat White Bear Lake 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and are scheduled to face Woodbury on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Swim & Dive
The Forest Lake Rangers girls swim and dive team lost 97-84 to Woodbury on Thursday, Oct. 6, in its only meet last week.
The team won in the 200-meter and 400 relay categories. Junior Bella Pope (2:07.56) placed first in the 200 free while sophomore Grace True finished first in the 100 breast, a category that the Rangers won. Junior Grace Chatwin (26.63) finished first in 50 free and in 100 back with a time of 1:04.00, both categories Forest Lake came out on top in.
“[Woodbury is] a really strong team, so I’m impressed with how well we kept up with them,” Forest Lake coach Rochelle McKenzie.
The Rangers will face Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, before the Section True Team on Saturday, Oct. 15, where there will be eight schools participating, which McKenzie said will give them an idea on how they stack up to other teams in their section.
Cross country
The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls cross country teams ran in a varsity invitational at Princeton Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The girls squad won the race while the boys team finished 10th out of 13 races.
More on cross country will be coming in the Forest Lake Times' Oct. 20 edition.
