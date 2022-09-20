The Forest Lake Rangers girls tennis team sits 15-7 after losing a tight match 4-3 Tuesday, Sept. 13, against White Bear Lake and winning 5-2 Thursday, Sept. 15, against East Ridge.
Seniors Malia McKinnon and Ellie Zowin and eighth grader Lucy Saari all won their singles match against White Bear Lake. That wasn’t enough for the win because the Rangers lost their fourth singles match and came up short in doubles play with losses across the board.
The Rangers played Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Mounds View after press time and are scheduled to play Thursday, Sept. 22m against Woodbury.
Girls soccer
After starting the season 4-2, the Forest Lake Rangers girls soccer team have lost their past three games. That included 5-0 losses against East Ridge and Anoka on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 17, respectively.
Forest Lake now sits 4-5 and played Irondale Tuesday, Sept. 20, after press time and are scheduled to play Thursday, Sept. 22, against Stillwater.
Boys XC
The Forest Lake Rangers boys cross country team finished ninth among 11 teams Friday, Sept. 16, at the Blaine invitational, beating Spring Lake Park and St. Paul Academy. The Rangers had three runners finish in the top 50: sophomore Grady Miklya (18:16.20), ninth grader Sam McCafferty (18:29.50) and senior Cooper Larson (18:33.50), finishing 39, 44 and 45, respectively.
The Rangers are scheduled to participate Friday, Sept. 23, at the U of M Roy Griak Invitational.
Girls swim and dive
The Forest Lake Rangers girls swim and dive team lost 98-83 Thursday, Sept. 15, against East Ridge in their only meet this week. The Rangers had an advantage in four of the 12 categories, including 200 MR, 1 meter, 100 breast and 400 relay, but fell short.
The Rangers played Park on Thursday, Sept. 22, after press time and are scheduled to participate in a varsity invitational Saturday, Sept. 24, at the University of Minnesota.
