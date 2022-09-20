The Forest Lake Rangers girls tennis team sits 15-7 after losing a tight match 4-3 Tuesday, Sept. 13, against White Bear Lake and winning 5-2 Thursday, Sept. 15, against East Ridge.

Seniors Malia McKinnon and Ellie Zowin and eighth grader Lucy Saari all won their singles match against White Bear Lake. That wasn’t enough for the win because the Rangers lost their fourth singles match and came up short in doubles play with losses across the board.  

