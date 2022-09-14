The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country team finished second Friday, Sept. 10, at the 2022 Anoka Steve Hoag Invitational. The Rangers finished 4 points below St. Michael-Albertville and were well ahead of St. Louis Park, St. Paul Academy and Andover, who finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Forest Lake’s top runner, sophomore Norah Hushagen, won the race with a time of 18:21.2. According to MileSplit.com, Hushagen’s “elite performance” met the MileSplit US First Team standard. Mounds View’s Taylor Isabel was the only other runner to meet this standard with Hushagen. Senior Ellie Hanowski finished at 10 with a time of 19:57.30.
The Rangers had five total runners finish in the top 21 spots, including freshman Anna VanAcker (16), eighth grader Molly McCarthy (19) and senior Elsa Swenson (21).
The next scheduled race is a varsity invitational Friday, Sept. 16, at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.
Swim and dive
The Forest Lake Rangers swim and dive team won its meet last week by 4 points (92.5-88.5) Friday, Sept. 10, against Roseville. Forest Lake coach Rochelle McKenzie said the meet went well and they had some “amazing swims.” The team faced White Bear Lake Tuesday, Sept. 13, after press time and is scheduled to face East Ridge Thursday, Sept. 15. Forest Lake is also participating in a varsity invitational Saturday, Sept. 17.
