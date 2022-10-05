The Forest Lake Rangers girls tennis team broke even last week, losing 5-2 against Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and winning 5-2 against Park High School of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Against Roseville, senior Malia McKinnon and eighth-grader Lucy Saari won their singles match, but Forest Lake’s No. 3 and No. 4 singles as well as all three doubles fell short on the day. McKinnon and Saari both won their singles match again against Park as well as eighth-grader Volly Johnson, who was in the No. 4 singles spot. The Rangers also got wins from both of their top two doubles.

