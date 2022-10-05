The Forest Lake Rangers girls tennis team broke even last week, losing 5-2 against Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and winning 5-2 against Park High School of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Against Roseville, senior Malia McKinnon and eighth-grader Lucy Saari won their singles match, but Forest Lake’s No. 3 and No. 4 singles as well as all three doubles fell short on the day. McKinnon and Saari both won their singles match again against Park as well as eighth-grader Volly Johnson, who was in the No. 4 singles spot. The Rangers also got wins from both of their top two doubles.
Team section play against Chisago Lakes began Tuesday, Oct. 4 after press time.
Girls and boys cross country
The Forest Lake Rangers girls and boys cross country squads participated in the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational on Monday, Oct. 3. The girls finished in fifth place out of 12 teams while the boys finished ninth out of 11 teams.
The Rangers’ No. 1 runner, sophomore Norah Hushagen, finished second in the race with a time of 18:05.2. Freshman Anna VanAcker finished 20th with a time of 19:53.1. Other top 50 finishes included eighth grader Molly McCarthy (36th, 20:52.8) and senior Jordan Parent (44th, 21:01.7).
Senior Ryan Houseman was the first Ranger to finish the race for the boys squad, placing 20th with a time of 17:02.5. The boys had two other runners in the top 55: sophomore Grady Miklya (42, 17:47.5) and freshman Sam McCafferty (55th, 18:09.8).
The next race Forest Lake is scheduled to participate in is a varsity invitational scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Princeton Golf Course.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.