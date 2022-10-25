The Forest Lake boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Suburban East Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The girls finished second in the race behind Mounds View while the boys finished seventh.
Sophomore Norah Hushagen won her third race of the season with a time of 17:36.
“Norah led the race from start to finish, and her win was decisive,” Forest Lake assistant coach Erin Kvam said. “It was an exciting race to watch, she was very dominant.”
Senior Ellie Hanowski (19:05) and freshman Anna VanAcker (19:10) finished seventh and ninth, respectively. Eighth-grader Molly McCarthy came in at 27th sporting a time of 19:54.
“The conference race went really well,” Kvam said. “The girls ran hard, and we had a lot of PRs across the whole team.”
Eighth-grader Elsa Swenson ran the race in 19:59, finishing 29th, while senior Jordan Parent (20:13) completed the race four spots later in 33rd. Junior Tori Lucas (20:42) and freshman Madeleine Bonnett (20:59) finished 40th and 50th, respectively, with freshman Rosemary Burns (21:08) and senior Evelyn Hudrlik (21:11) not too far behind in 52nd and 53rd.
On the boys side, Ryan Houseman (16:38) was 27th and the first Ranger to cross the finish line. Forest Lake’s next two finishers were Sam McCafferty (17:11, 38th) and Grady Mikyla (17:45, 55th).
The Rangers’ next race is the Section 7AAA meet at Anoka High School on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Girls swim and dive
The Forest Lake swim and dive team won 96-85 over Irondale on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in their only meet last week. The team had a 10-4 advantage in the 200-yard medley relay with two groups finishing in the top three.
Junior Bella Pope finished first in the 200-yard freestyle event (2:05.99) and 100-yard butterfly (1:02.96), earning the Rangers a combined 12 points.
Junior Grace Chatwin (26.45) and sophomores Grace True (27.63) and Avery Fallon (28.24) finished first, second, and third, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle. The trio earned 13 points for the Rangers. Senior Haley Bent took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a finals time of 5:56.18. Chatwin also took first in the 100-yard backstroke.
“We have several girls who are still chasing down section qualifying times, and some who are using this last conference dual to move up in the all-conference standings,” Forest Lake coach Rochelle McKenzie said.
The Rangers are scheduled to face Stillwater at home on Thursday, Oct. 27, on senior night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.