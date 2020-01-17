Girls hockey steamrolls section foes
On consecutive days Jan. 10 and 11, the Forest Lake girls hockey team wrecked Duluth 12-0 and Grand Rapids/Greenway 7-0. Along with a 4-0 win over Suburban East Conference foe Woodbury on Jan. 7, the Rangers outscored their opposition 23-0 last week. Brieja Parent and Brooke Remington each scored two goals in the Woodbury game and then both did so again against Duluth; also scoring a pair against Duluth were Ellen Nelson and Sydney Schmidt. Katie Stanius, Sami Boerboom, Ashley Mills and Bailey O’Donovan scored one each. At GRG, seven skaters scored, including Remington, Schmidt, Parent, Mills, O’Donovan, Sydney Rydel and Lily Walesheck. Goaltender Ally Goehner only faced 38 shots across the three games, stopping each one. The Rangers (13-4-0) are back in the Class AA state rankings at No. 9. After playing Park on Tuesday after press time, they will host East Ridge Thursday at 7 p.m. and then visit Mounds View Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Rangers boys split league set
The Forest Lake boys basketball team went on the road for two Suburban East Conference games last week, winning at Roseville 57-50 on Jan. 7 before losing at East Ridge 76-47 on Jan. 10. Eric Peterson (20 points) and Nick Bartlett (17) led the offense in the victory, while Carter Thiesfeld was good for 12. Peterson and Thiesfeld were joint leaders against East Ridge with 11 points and Harrison Taylor scored 10. The Rangers (5-6) will visit Stillwater Friday before hosting defending Section 7AAAA champion Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
Wrestlers handle Bears
After a successful run at The Clash a week earlier, the Forest Lake wrestling team took care of business in a Suburban East Conference dual at White Bear Lake on Jan. 9 by a count of 62-12. The first two Rangers, Jeremiah VanAcker (106 pounds) and Jake Aho (113) won 6 points each by opponent forfeits, then the Rangers won on the mat in the next eight bouts, with team points coming from Cayden Christenson (120, major decision 11-3), Derrick Cardinal (126, fall), Dan VanAcker (132, fall), Cole Decker (138, major decision 14-1), Kyle Schwartz (145, fall), Mason Arrigoni (152, decision 8-7), Tyler Raway (160, decision 7-2) and Wyatt Nelson (170, fall). The teams split the matches in the four heaviest weights, with Ranger wins going to Logan Rowe (195, fall) and Pedro Castillo (220, fall). The Rangers will visit Cretin-Derham Hall for a dual Thursday at 7 p.m. and will also take part in the Cambridge-Isanti Duals tournament Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
FLDT 6th at Anoka
The Suburban East Conference champion Forest Lake dance team returned to action after the winter break by placing sixth of 10 in both kick and jazz at the Anoka Invitational on Jan. 11. In jazz, FLDT scored 18.5 points; making up the top three were Brainerd (3), Anoka (6) and Sauk Rapids-Rice (13). The kick team earned a score of 19; the podium was occupied by Anoka (4), Brainerd (6) and Hopkins (9.5). Next up for FLDT is the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational all day Saturday.
Dragons edged by HSRA
The Lakes International Language Academy boys basketball team fell 71-69 against High School for the Recording Arts on Monday. Leading the Dragons’ offensive effort were Strom Norcross (23 points), Gabe Strand (22) and Ethan Maring (13). Maring (11 rebounds) and Norcross (10) each achieved a double-double in the narrow defeat. In games last week, the Dragons beat Chesterton Academy 87-59 on Jan. 7 before losing to Hope Academy 90-48 on Jan. 10. Reaching double figures in the victory were Norcross (21), Gabe Strand (17), Blake Strand (14) and Kenton Moore (13). In the Hope defeat, Norcross accounted for more than half of the Dragons’ points with 25.
Huskies will return to Target Center
The North Lakes Academy boys and the NLA/LILA girls basketball teams will take part in a doubleheader at the Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Huskies will face their counterparts from Eagle Ridge Academy, with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow. The Huskies are returning to the pro court after a season away. This Saturday, Jan. 18, the teams will play a road doubleheader against Lester Prairie, with the girls leading off with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.
