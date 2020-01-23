Ranger girls run past Bears
In contrast to the away win at White Bear Lake last season, no buzzer-beater was required for the Forest Lake girls basketball team to defeat their southern neighbors on Jan. 14. Logan Anderson (15 points), Lulu Pekron (11) and Greta Krieger (10) all reached double figures, while a stout Ranger defense held the Bears in check in a 52-36 victory. Others contributing to the Rangers’ total were Maddie Krieger (6), Hailey Pitzl (5), Lydia Bostrom (3) and Allison Olson (2). The Rangers did not get to play their battle for first place in the Suburban East Conference against Stillwater last week due to the blizzard; the two teams remained tied at the top of the standings with 7-1 league records at press time. The Rangers (12-3 overall) hosted Woodbury Tuesday after press time and will visit Mounds View Friday at 7 p.m.
Boys comeback falls short
The Forest Lake boys basketball team trailed White Bear Lake by 15 at halftime on Jan. 14, and the Rangers’ furious comeback bid fell just short. The Rangers outscored their nearby rivals 44-34 in the second frame, setting the final score at 72-67 in the Bears’ favor. Carter Thiesfeld (25 points) and Eric Peterson (20) led the upset bid; also on the score sheet were Jordan Boysen (8), Harrison Taylor (7), Nick Bartlett (5) and Austin Traylor (2). The Rangers’ record was 5-7 at press time before road trips to Woodbury and Stillwater (games played after press time), with a home contest against Mounds View coming next on the docket on Friday at 7 p.m.
Dragons edge Comets
The Lakes International Language Academy boys basketball team pushed past Kaleidoscope Charter Academy (Albertville) 81-74 on Jan. 15. Strom Norcross was good for a game-high 33 points; also adding their names to the Dragon score sheet were Gabe Strand (15), Ethan Maring (14), Blake Strand (9), Angel Silva (6), Kenton Moore (2) and Jake Fakler (2). Norcross and Maring each earned a double-double by adding 11 rebounds to their respective scoring totals, while Gabe Strand nearly made it a “triple double-double” by finishing with eight rebounds. Moore pulled in 10 boards as well. Norcross was credited with four steals to lead the team in that category, while Gabe and Blake Strand tied for the team high with four assists. The Dragons were 8-4 on the year ahead of a trip to Venture Academy on Tuesday after press time.
Alpine teams tackle Alps
The Forest Lake boys and girls Alpine skiing teams continued their Suburban East Conference seasons with a meet at the Afton Alps (Hastings) on Jan. 14. The Ranger boys finished third of 10 with 596 points. Jacob Gervais (14th place out of 82 skiers, 1:11.47) led the team, while Luke Ullbricht (18th, 1:13.09) and Mathias Peterson (20th, 1:14.27) were also in the top 20. The girls team was fifth in its race with 487 points, led by Greta Stanek (18th out of 86, 1:19.83). The teams were closer to home Tuesday after press, at Wild Mountain (Taylor Falls) for another SEC meet. The Rangers will return to the Afton Alps on Friday at 11:30 a.m. for the annual Afton Alps Invitational.
