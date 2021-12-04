Small roster led by Henslin, Tredinnick
The Forest Lake girls Alpine ski team will be both small and young this season.
But that is OK with coach Trevor Pinewski, because he knows his young skiers also are talented.
The Rangers lost two skiers to graduation, but the returnees include sophomore Maja Henslin and eighth grader Adie Tredinnick, both of whom earned all-conference honors last season.
“They both give us good leadership for a young team,” Pinewski said. “Maja and Adie are the most experienced skiers outside of the high school team.
“Maja holds the captain’s band, so there’s quite a bit of responsibility – and perhaps a little bit of pressure. But she handles it very well and represents the team well.”
As a sophomore, Henslin is the oldest member of a team that includes two seventh graders and three eighth graders as well as a freshman.
“While they may be young, they do have experience skiing recreationally or skiing with their families,” Pinewski said. “They are not completely green; they just don’t have experience skiing in high school.”
The Rangers have not been able to do anything but dryland practices until this week, so Pinewski hesitated to make any predictions about the coming season.
“I don’t have any expectations at this point,” he said. “We’re hopeful that, based on the athletic ability I see in dryland drills, we will have some strong performers. The hills are making snow, so we’ll be on skis for the first time this week.
“And I look forward to working with the girls starting this week.”
