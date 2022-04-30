The Forest Lake boys lacrosse team got off to a slow start in Suburban East Conference play, dropping a pair of contests.
The Rangers opened last week with an 11-1 loss at Park of Cottage Grove on Wednesday, April 20. Two days later Forest Lake hosted Stillwater and fell 13-2.
Stillwater is ranked fourth in the state, a fact not lost on coach Bryan Rogers as he assessed his team’s performance after the contest.
“We need to work on coming out harder to start the game,” he said, noting that the Ponies led 11-0 at the break. “We had very little possession, and we need to be better than that.
“We keep doing better in the second half, but we need to get our offense working in the first half.”
Rogers said he did notice improvement in his team in the second half despite playing with a deficit on a cold, windy night.
“Our second-half defense against Stillwater was good – they only scored two goals, and we scored two goals,” he said. “But that’s why we need to come out stronger to start the game.”
Forest Lake has two road games on the schedule this week, starting with a contest at White Bear Lake on Wednesday, April 27, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers then will travel to Irondale to face the Knights on Friday, April 29.
Forest Lake also has a game scheduled at Woodbury on Wednesday, May 4. The next home contest for the Rangers will be against East Ridge on Friday, May 6, starting at 7 p.m.
