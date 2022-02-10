FLT Signing Day 0210.jpg

The six Forest Lake senior who signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports are, from left, Daniel VanAcker, who will run cross country and track at Minnesota; Charlie Peterson, who will play football at Bemidji State; Nico Gallegos, who will play baseball at St. Scholastica; Sierra Walesheck, who will play lacrosse at Wisconsin-River Falls; JennaRae Bateman, who will play hockey at Worcester State; and Brooke Glumack, who will play lacrosse at Davis & Elkins.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 was a big day for six Forest Lake senior athletes.

On that morning JennaRae Bateman, Nico Gallegos, Brooke Glumack, Charlie Peterson, Sierra Walesheck and Daniel VanAcker signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports. The six signed in a ceremony that included family, friends and teammates.

Here is a look at five of the athletes who took part in signing day.

JennaRae Bateman

Sport: Hockey

College: Worcester State University

Parents: Ryan and Jennifer Bateman

Why did you choose to sign with Worcester State? “I decided to sign with this school because it has been my dream to go to college in the East Coast since I was about 10 years old. I also toured the campus and from the moment I stepped on campus it felt like a home to me. I knew what I was looking for in a coach and a college, and WSU was the perfect match.”

What is your planned major? Criminal justice

What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I was very excited for signing day. I knew I got to sign with my best friends and that the hockey team and some teachers were going to come and support us on our signing day.”

Nico Gallegos

Sport: Baseball

College: The College Of St. Scholastica

Parents: Frank and Kimberly Gallegos

Why did you choose to sign with St. Scholastica? “I decided to sign with St. Scholastica because I really like the coaches and atmosphere there; the team was super welcoming when I visited. The school gives a high school feel with smaller classes, which I really like. And it is located in Duluth, which besides it being cold, it is a super-nice area. And with their dominant past history in baseball, I couldn’t say no.”

What is your planned major? “I am undecided on a major but am planning on pursuing something in the medical field.”

What were your emotions on Signing Day? “Signing Day was a super memorable experience. I was excited but nervous at the same time, but when I officially signed it was pure joy. I felt very accomplished as all the hours and hard work I had put into the sport had finally allowed me to accomplish one of my biggest dreams as a kid. I am very grateful to have the opportunity to continue to play baseball at the next level.”

Brooke Glumack

Sport: Lacrosse

College: University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Parents: Mark and Zoey Glumack

Why did you choose to sign with Wisconsin-River Falls? “I decided to sign with this school because I was really impressed by the team and how successful they were. I also really loved the campus and where it is located. What I liked best about this school was the amazing education program that it has.”

What is your planned major? “I will be majoring in elementary education.”

What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I was extremely excited to finally make it official since I verbally committed in the summer.”

Charlie Peterson

Sport: Football

College: Bemidji State University

Parents: Brian and Julie Peterson

Why did you choose to sign with Bemidji State? “I thought Bemidji fit me the best and had the best education available for my major.”

What is your planned major? Construction Management

What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I was relieved. The recruiting process has been stressful. The most stressful part of the recruiting process was choosing the right school with the pressure from all the schools to go to their school.”

Sierra Walesheck

Sport: Lacrosse

College: Davis & Elkins College

Parents: Brent and Laura Walesheck

Why did you choose to sign with Davis & Elkins? “I wanted to sign there because of the opportunity to continue my lacrosse career and education. They have a beautiful campus on top of that. It’s a beautiful state and not too far from home.”

What is your planned major? “I will be majoring in psychology to become a child psychologist.”

What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I was super excited to be able to sign with my best friends Brooke Glumack and JennaRae Bateman. We have grown up together and being able to move onto the next chapter in our lives together was a spectacular feeling.”

To read the story where VanAcker explained why he signed with the University of Minnesota to run cross country and track, go to tinyurl.com/2s3evtpa.

