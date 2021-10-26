Rangers begin prep for sections starting next week
Senior Night did not go exactly as planned for the Forest Lake volleyball team.
Just a few hours before the Rangers’ match against Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Oct. 14, the team learned that a basket was broken in the main gym, which would facilitate a move to North Field House B.
“We went to set up the net in the main gym, and we found that the hoop wouldn’t go up,” senior captain Jonna Goehner said. “When we found out it wouldn’t move, we thought, ‘What are we going to do?’
“We were a little sad about it, because it was Senior Night. But the juniors and sophomores really helped, and [athletic director Mike] Hennen helped and [coach Sherri] Alm helped, and the gym was amazing. We had a lot of fun playing in here.”
Alm tried to give her seniors a little perspective on the “hardship” the team endured.
“We had some kids who had a hard time dealing with it at first – there were a few tears,” she said. “But I asked them to put it in perspective: Last year on Senior Night, we were told that our season was done and there would be no sections. [This year] we get to play again.”
The Rangers made the most of Senior Night, claiming a 25-21, 28-26, 25-17 victory over the Wolfpack.
“I thought we did a lot of very nice things, but then we would take some rests – we were up-and-down, for sure,” Alm said. “And there was some inconsistency. But I thought the team responded well. We could have shut down when we weren’t in a good position in Set 2, and overall that was good.”
Goehner said she and her teammates were able to overlook that the contest was not being playing in the typical venue.
“The student section was loud, and we had a lot of energy,” she said. “I think everybody had fun.”
Senior Night was the highlight of the week that began with a disappointing three-set loss at East Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The loss to the Raptors, who are ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 4A, was a tight match with scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21.
“We had a slow start, which was disappointing because we spotted them 6 points,” Alm said. “We lost the first set 25-20, which shows we played right with them after the first 6 points.
“I think we can compete with them – we could take sets from them. But they run a fast offense, and we need all of our people to be ‘on’ to compete with them.”
The win clinched the Suburban East Conference title for East Ridge, while Forest Lake began this week tied for second with a 6-2 record in league play.
“We played [East Ridge] at a tournament earlier in the year, and we didn’t show them very much,” she said. “We were disappointed with the loss [Tuesday], but I thought we were more satisfied because we played hard and played as a team.”
Over the weekend the Rangers competed in the Fall Classic hosted by St. Michael-Albertville. On Friday, Oct. 15, they lost to Elk River and defeated Rockford; the next day the Rangers beat Minnetonka, but then lost to Grand Rapids and Stillwater.
Forest Lake, which began this week with a 17-10 overall record, closed the regular season with a match at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 19, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers will learn of their seeding and first-round opponent in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament on Friday, Oct. 22.
