Boys drop to Blaine, girls shutout in Andover
The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team fell 4-1 to Blaine in the 7AAA Section quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but the result could have been different had they not suffered another major injury.
After sophomore captain Jack Jennen rolled an ankle a few weeks ago, the Rangers were without their center back for 10 days before the section game. But it was the loss of senior Brandon Nesseth that stung during the team’s opening section play.
“I was proud of their effort,” Forest Lake coach Joe Tomas said. “If we didn’t suffer that injury, I think we were going to be there at the end.”
Against a high caliber team like Blaine, the strategy entering the match was to have Jennen pressure in the midfield while Nesseth would play in the center back position, according to Tomas.
It worked, at least for a while.
The Rangers kept the No. 2-seeded Bengals on their toes with the score tied through the first half.
“I thought we played a really tough [game]. I mean, it was 0-0 at halftime,” Tomas said.
But Nesseth got hurt right before halftime and wasn’t able to start the second half.
Blaine scored less than a minute into the second half.
“It snowballed from there,” Tomas said.
Tomas added that this wasn’t the first time the team has lost a critical player to injury in a section playoff game, and it’s hurt them before.
“We lose a critical spot due to injury and we just aren’t deep enough to recover,” Tomas said.
The team fell short, but it was a close, competitive game for much of the clock. Blaine was up 3-1 and the Rangers nearly scored to get themselves within a goal. The Bengals scored their fourth goal in the last minute.
Junior Braden Anderson scored the Rangers’ lone goal with just a handful of minutes left on the clock, assisted by freshman Jayden Onuonga.
“[Anderson] took a touch around a guy and just smashed it from, it had to have been 30 yards, and it was on a rope and upper right hand corner, just smoked it,” Tomas said of the goal.
Tomas added that scoring is the major question mark for next season. That’s especially true with senior James Oberholtzer, who scored three of the Rangers’ seven goals this season.
“I think we’re going to be so balanced next year,” Tomas said. “We’re not going to have to rely on one or two guys that carry the workload like we did with James and Marco this year.”
Regardless of their record, Tomas said it was an “enjoyable” season and the team’s outlook is strong.
“I see the next three to five years … the strength is in the midfield,” Tomas said. “That’s where they are, the most balanced and the most talented kids are, and I think this [new] system will be able to be put in play.”
As for next year, Tomas is hoping what they did this season will make the difference.
“All the work we did this year is going to pay dividends next year, where we’re not going to have to start from ground zero. We’re going to be able to hit it running faster, so I’m excited about that potential for next year,” Tomas said.
Girls soccer
Just like it’s been the major storyline all season, the Rangers girls soccer team met with a highly competitive team in their 6-0 loss to Andover in the 7AAA Section quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The Rangers faced the likes of Stillwater, Mounds View, White Bear Lake and Woodbury in their conference in the regular season, but it still didn’t make it any easier against Andover.
“They’re the No. 5 team in the state for a reason,” Forest Lake coach Trent Holmes said. “They have a lot of talented girls and they stay pretty organized and their attack is very hard to stop. I was pleased with the girls’ effort. They went hard the entire night and just left everything out on the field.”
The Rangers left empty handed but delayed the Huskies for a good portion of the first half.
“We were going into the crazy winds. … We held them for about 30 minutes 0-0, had a couple chances to go forward and get some looks on goal,” Holmes said.
Andover scored three times in the first half and three in the second to end the Rangers’ season.
“I can’t even say there’s a weakness on the team,” Holmes said. “I don’t think there is, it’s just the teams we play are extremely good.”
As for goal-scoring, it depended largely on senior Natalie Daniels, who finished with 11 of the Rangers’ 30 goals this season.
“You hope for girls to step up next year,” Holmes said. “We [have] some girls that should be able to fill the void, at least.”
Sophomore Raleigh Gagliardo scored the next highest goal total with five.
“She’s only going to get better. She plays year-round, and look for her to really step up and be the main goal scorer next year,” Holmes said.
Even though the team finished 1-8 in conference play and 5-11-1 overall, it’s about growth and improvement.
The Rangers were more competitive this season, according to Holmes. Look no further than the 3-0 loss against Stillwater – the team who went 15-2 overall this season and finished No. 1 in the conference.
“This is the best season that Forest Lake girls soccer has seen since, what, probably 2016,” Holmes said.
The Rangers scored 30 goals this season, the most they’ve had since 2015. And the team allowed 54 goals, the least since 2016.
“It was fun to see and not get blown out of every single game we played this year and fun to be in some of the games,” Holmes said.
