Rangers score 5 times in win at East Ridge
The Forest Lake boys hockey team hopes it has snapped a scoring drought that created a three-game losing streak.
The Rangers managed just five goals in three losses heading into a contest at East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 8. One of those setbacks was a 6-1 loss to White Bear Lake at Forest Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
In that contest the Rangers saw a 1-0 deficit after one period balloon to 4-0 as the Bears scored three times in an eight-minute span of the middle period.
“I was a little concerned after the first period, because I didn’t feel we were getting a lot of really good chances to score,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo said. “But we got a lot of good chances to score after that – we just didn’t score.”
Senior Gavin Middendorf appeared to give his team some life with a goal just 32 seconds into the final period. But White Bear Lake scored the game’s final two goals to pull away.
“Shortly after that [Middendorf goal] we banged a puck off the post,” Loo said. “If we get that goal, it’s 4-2 and we’re feeling pretty good about ourselves. But it ended up being a tough one, just like it was a tough one the night before.”
The night before Forest Lake dropped a 5-1 decision to Academy of Holy Angels, who scored twice in the opening period and pulled away with three goals in the third.
Senior Matthew Linder scored a short-handed goal at 15:59 of the first period for the Rangers’ lone goal, while senior Jacob Ford made 49 saves to give the Rangers a chance.
Loo said his focus was to make sure the team’s scoring struggles did not become a mental burden.
“I always worry about that – every minute,” he said. “We try to keep them focused on little things offensively, reminding them that the little things lead to big things.”
All of those little things came together for a big 5-2 victory at East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 7. Freshman Malachi McKinnon scored in the first period before the Rangers erupted for three goals in the middle period, with Middendorf scoring twice and senior Evan Dzurik adding a power-play goal.
Senior Reese Maas scored the only goal of the third period, and Ford made that advantage stand up by stopping 18 shots to get the win.
Forest Lake will play a pair of Suburban East Conference home games this week, hosting Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Jan. 13, starting at 7 p.m. before taking on Woodbury on Saturday, Jan. 15, in a 6 p.m. start.
