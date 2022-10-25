Three former Scandia softball players will be inducted to the 2022 Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame at the 32nd annual Minnesota Sports Federation’s Softball Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.
According to the press release from the Minnesota Sports Federation, there are 22 individuals in this hall of fame class, including former players, coaches, managers, umpires, organizers and promoters.
The press release also states that the Hall of Fame “biennially recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the sport of softball.”
Among them are Scandia’s Doniver Ahlm, Jim Lindberg and Phil Anderson.
“I was very emotional when I found out,” Ahlm said. “I really was because it isn’t something you expect, and it is quite an honor.”
Lindberg said he was “very happy and excited” and Phil’s son David Anderson said it is “pretty cool” to see that his late father will be inducted this weekend.
Phil was a catcher for Wayne Erickson, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 1984. And Lindberg was also excited to see Phil get in.
“He was part of a group of people that organized and got a lighted ball field built in Scandia,” Lindberg said.
David and his brother were actually the ball boys for the team at one point, and he ended up playing about 20 years himself, including some time with Ahlm and Lindberg. Ahlm played shortstop, his favorite position, outfielder and catcher.
As David put it, “He could do it all.”
“Doniver was an unbelievable good defensive player just about anywhere. ... I played with a lot of world class ballplayers in fastpitch softball, and I don’t know of one that I would say is more valuable than he is,” Lindberg said.
Reflecting on the memories, Ahlm said he most appreciates his wife’s support during his softball playing days.
“My wife followed me through all the games. She was just a trooper,” Ahlm said.
As for Lindberg, he was a highly regarded pitcher.
“Jim Lindberg was probably one of the next best pitchers in the state,” David said.
When Lindberg’s catcher retired, Ahlm was the guy on deck, because he warmed Lindberg up before games.
“I didn’t like it. He beat me up pretty bad because Lindberg threw really hard,” Ahlm said.
Both graduates of Forest Lake Area High School, the two still remain close friends today.
Their favorite memory was a quarterfinal game in a regional tournament against Mankato, who Lindberg said was the top team in the state at that point after being fourth in the nation a year prior.
The game lasted 25 innings with the final scoring being 2-1. Lindberg pitched every single one of them.
“So we really screwed up that whole tournament,” Ahlm said.
Lindberg got to relive his glory days at a tournament in Scandia two years ago. He thought he was throwing the opening pitch but he was told to stay out there and finish the inning. Lindberg allowed a home run, but he finished the inning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.