Three former Scandia softball players will be inducted to the 2022 Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame at the 32nd annual Minnesota Sports Federation’s Softball Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.

According to the press release from the Minnesota Sports Federation, there are 22 individuals in this hall of fame class, including former players, coaches, managers, umpires, organizers and promoters.

Tags

Load comments