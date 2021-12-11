The schedule for the Forest Lake girls basketball team is doing that squad no favors.
The Rangers, who are working to blend a new coach with a number of new players, opened the season with three games in five days. What’s more, Forest Lake opened with three of the better teams it will face when Class 4A Section 7 play starts in early March. So it’s no wonder the team opened with three losses.
“It has been difficult, but it has given the girls a good taste of what they’re going to face,” coach Dave Ostercamp said. “They’re learning how hard they need to play to win, and the type of talent and physicality they’re going to face.”
The Rangers lost to Andover 63-53 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 30, then fell at Anoka by a 58-43 margin two days later. Forest Lake then suffered a 79-45 loss at Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Dec. 4.
And there’s no rest in sight: This week the Rangers opened Suburban East Conference play at home against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in a contest that was not completed at press time. They play at Irondale on Friday, Dec. 10.
“Finally, after the Park game, we’ll have two practices in a row for the first time since the season started,” Ostercamp said. “Every practice seems to be about getting ready for the next opponent – and it feels as if every opponent is doing something different.
“But we’re also still learning our own stuff. So we’re looking forward to [having two practices in a row].”
It is worth noting that, in each of their first two games, the Rangers led at halftime.
“We’re learning about what happens when the other teams start scoring [and making a run],” Ostercamp said. “You need to relax your body, trust your teammates and keep playing.”
Forest Lake was not as fortunate against Cambridge-Isanti as the Bluejackets, who return many of the key players from a team that advanced to last year’s section final, used their size and a full-court press to roll to a 44-21 halftime advantage.
“I was proud of the girls for the way we handled their press,” Ostercamp said. “We only worked on breaking it for one day, and I thought we handled it pretty well. We were patient and got the ball into our offense.
“We’re undersized, and their physicality and size and talent took over.”
One highlight in the early season has been the play of senior Greta Krieger, who led the team with 18 points at Cambridge-Isanti. She also had a team-high 16 points in the opener against Andover and 12 more at Anoka.
“I told the girls to watch her, because when she came out of the game she was breathing hard,” Ostercamp said. “Greta was battling; she was getting bounced around every time she drove to the basket, just competing so hard. She was a great example of what it takes, in terms of effort, to win at this level. We need everyone to be in that spot.”
The only other player to reach double figures this season is junior Mackenzie Warner, who had 11 points against Andover. But Ostercamp said he and his young team – which has only three seniors on the 16-person varsity roster – will continue to work towards improvement.
“There’s a lot to learn, but we’re learning a lot every day,” Ostercamp said. “It’s a big step from freshman or JV to varsity. But our girls will figure it out.”
