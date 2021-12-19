Forest Lake graduate Maddy Rice is playing a key role on a Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball team that is off to a 6-2 start this season.
Rice has played in all eight games for the Gusties this season and is averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
After starting the team’s first five games, the junior now comes off the bench.
She posted 12 points in a reserve role in a 71-63 home win over Macalester on Dec. 4. Her season high is 13 points, which she notched in a home game against St. Olaf on Nov. 23 that Gustavus Adolphus won 81-70.
Rice is tied for second on the team with seven 3-pointers, and her 85.7% mark on free throws (she is 12-for-14) leads the team.
