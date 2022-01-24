Jumbled lineup still produces solid score
The Forest Lake gymnastics team lost a home meet to East Ridge by a score of 138.625 to 135.725 on Thursday, Jan. 13.
And while coach Lindsey Pierron was disappointed with losing, she saw far more positives than negatives in her team’s performance.
“For this team to have scored a 135 was amazing, since this really wasn’t our varsity lineup,” Pierron said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the girls who competed really rose to the occasion. They came together and decided they were going to have a good meet. I’m really proud of them.”
The problem for the Rangers was a variety of injuries that have decimated their lineup in recent weeks.
“We have a couple of girls who could have competed, but they have some small injuries that are bugging them,” Pierron said. “We thought that, if we sat them out for a week, they would be able to get some rest and come back strong.
“We also had a couple of girls who are out with COVID-19. That’s something you can’t predict; you just have to keep moving forward.”
Leading the way for Forest Lake was senior Jasmine Stamp, who won the vault with a 9.15 and was second on the balance beam (9.00). She finished third in the all-around competition with a 34.225 score, her best all-around score this season.
Junior Mackenzie Nenn tied for second on the bars with an 8.30 score that was the best for any Forest Lake competitor.
A number of JV competitors did well filling varsity spots. Among the most notable was freshman Ellyana Stamp, who surpassed 9.0 on the vault with a 9.050 that was good for third while posting an 8.625 score in her first-ever varsity floor competition to place fifth.
Another freshman, Hailey Henry, responded well to her insertion into the anchor position on the floor, placing fourth with an 8.875 mark that is her highest floor score.
“It’s great for JV athletes to compete on the varsity for a lot of reasons, starting with the importance of getting varsity experience,” Pierron said. “It’s also an honor to get a chance to represent the team and possibly rise to the occasion.
“Depth is important, especially knowing you have girls who will give you a solid score. While these girls may not score as high as the person they are replacing, they can still score well – and still score their best.”
Forest Lake will return to action with a meet at Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Pierron said she enters that meet with only one expectation.
“Next week it may be an entirely different lineup,” she said.
