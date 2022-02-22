Forest Lake grad Brooke Remington is playing a key role on the Franklin Pierce women’s hockey team.
The sophomore defenseman has played in 23 of 25 games for Franklin Pierce, which is located in Rindge, New Hampshire.
Remington is tied for second on the team with nine goals and also has nine assists to tie for the team lead with 18 points.
Remington has a plus-11 plus-minus mark for the Ravens, who are 16-8-1 overall and 12-3 for 24 points to tie for first place in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance.
Remington was named the NEWHA’s Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, Jan. 26 after leading the Ravens to a weekend sweep of Sacred Heart.
She scored a goal in each game of the series and keyed a defensive effort that shut out the Pioneers twice.
