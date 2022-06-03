The Forest Lake synchronized swimming team matched its finish from a year ago while placing third in the state meet on May 26-27 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
East Metro Conference rival Stillwater outdistanced the field with 180 points to defend its state championship while Wayzata (90) and the Rangers (76) followed in second and third. Richfield was a distant fourth with 33 points, giving the East Section three of the top four finishers at state.
Forest Lake joined Wayzata and Stillwater as the only teams to score points in each category.
The Rangers produced their lone first-place finish in the long trio, with Brynn Brady, Kassidy Engst and Hailey Johnson posting a winning total 126.220 — more than half a point ahead of the runner-up trio from Stillwater (125.702).
Grace Chatwin finished second in the long solo with a score of 132.052 and the Rangers added third-place finishes in the long duet, short trio, short team and long team divisions.
Brady and Johnson received a score of 125.591 long duet while Hannah Dunaway, Lauren Kroschel and Kristina Stoyke placed third in the short trio with a score of 113.134. Elektra Brown, Norah Decker and Grace Olson followed in sixth for the Rangers in the short trio with a total of 110.825.
Forest Lake placed among the top four in all three team categories.
Brown, Decker, Dunaway, Olivia Hoekstra, Kroschel, Olson, Stoyke and Jacqueline Wyne placed third in the short team with score of 113.305. Ellemae Fahning, Anika Jensen, Johnson, Alexis Ready, Destiny Schauer and Katiana Zak landed third in the long team category with a total of 122.438.
In the extended team division, the Rangers finished fourth with Brynn Brady, Grace Chatwin, Delaney Chelgren, Engst, Ally Hoekstra, Jordyn Munkholm, Emma Rogers-Wisnewski and Kalley Williamson with a score of 129.913.
The Rangers also placed 12th in the short team with Giorgia Benedetti, Haleigh Delougherty, Kelly Milotzky, Julia Steinle, Josie Thomasson and Taylor Vosdingh receiving a score of 99.9288,
The short duet was a strong event for the Rangers. Dunaway and Olivia Hoekstra placed fourth with a score of 115.427, just ahead of fifth-place teammates Lauren Kroschel and Kristina Stoyke (114.095).
In the extended trio, Chatwin, Munkholm and Ready finished fifth with a score of 131.577.
Ally Hoekstra finished seventh in the extended solo with a score of 124.962.
Munkholm and Ready placed seventh in extended duet with a score of 126.822.
Olivia Hoekstra (113.110) finished seventh and Jacqueline Wyne (108.90) placed 12th for the Rangers in the short solo.
