Playing its sixth game in less than a week, the Forest Lake softball team was unable to extend its offensive surge while falling to Stillwater in a Suburban East Conference game on Monday, May 2, at Stillwater Area High School.
The loss dropped the Rangers (8-2 SEC, 8-2) one game behind Stillwater (9-1, 9-1) and a half-game behind White Bear Lake (8-1, 8-1) in the conference standings.
Forest Lake averaged 14.6 runs per game in five league victories the previous week, but was unable to replicate that production against Stillwater and senior pitcher Keira Murphy. The University of St. Thomas recruit limited the Rangers to four hits and two walks in the complete game.
“Tip your hat to Stillwater today,” Forest Lake coach Sean Hall said. “They played a very clean game and didn’t make many mistakes at all. They were the better team today.”
This was the first meeting between these teams since Forest Lake eliminated the Ponies in the quarterfinals a year ago on the way to a runner-up finish in the Class AAAA state tournament.
A misplayed fly ball that dropped in the first inning led to three runs for the Ponies and Forest Lake was unable to erase the early deficit.
Ruby LaMere reached on a walk and doubled for the Rangers, who struck out eight times.
“We’ve got a great team, but we’ve got a lot of things to work on,” Hall said. “That’s kind of the exciting part. If you’re playing perfect and losing games you know you’ve got a lot more to worry about.”
Forest Lake’s only two losses so far have come against White Bear Lake and Stillwater. The Rangers are averaging nearly 12 runs per game against everybody else.
“We have to adjust to the stronger pitching,” Hall said. “We have a lot of depth and we have a ton of talented players, we just have to figure out how to use everyone. It’s making hitting adjustments and having a plan in terms of how to shorten up and made adjustments. We have to work on how we are going to do that and get our small ball game going. There is a nice list of things we have that we can improve on. What I’m very happy with is we’ve had two losses, but there’s no finger pointing, they’re still working hard and the attitude is great.”
Sophomore Hannah Tong took the loss for the Rangers, allowing seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings. Just two of the five runs charged to her were earned.
“She did her job keeping us in the game,” Hall said. “We’re using two pitchers and I like that neither one will be overworked going into the section and state tournaments. They’re both doing very well.”
Forest Lake’s busy stretch a week ago started with a 15-5 triumph over Cretin-Derham Hall on April 26. The Rangers followed with a 16-2 win at Irondale on April 27 and a 15-0 victory over Woodbury on April 28. Forest Lake closed out the week with a doubleheader sweep at Roseville, prevailing 16-0 in the opener and 11-0 in Game 2.
