The Forest Lake wrestling team knew it had a number of wrestlers capable of earning berths in the state tournament, including senior Colin McGeary.
But that did not make it any less exciting when McGeary earned his spot at state.
“I’m a little shaky right now,” he said shortly after winning the 285-pound championship bout of the Class 3A Section 7 tournament hosted by Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 26. “I’m ready to celebrate with my teammates and my parents. I’m really excited to go to state.”
McGeary’s toughest choice came even before the tournament began, when he decided to step up one weight class and wrestle at 285 instead of at 220.
“I knew I could get to the championship match at 285,” McGeary said. “But I also knew it would be tough in the championship match, because I had faced [Cambridge-Isanti’s Scott Simpson] in the team sections, and we had split two previous matches.
“I knew I had to do something different to beat him.”
After reaching the finals with a 6-4 victory over Magnus Wright of Champlin Park, McGeary posted a 9-7 win over Simpson to punch his ticket for the Xcel Center and the tournament, which begins on Friday, March 4.
“He was the true surprise of the tournament for us,” Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said of McGeary. “Colin did a great job, wrestling smart all tournament.”
McGeary said his preparation for the match against Simpson focused on pass-bys and underhooks that would allow him to grab Simpson’s legs rather than trying to toss him on his back.
“I knew I had to go for points rather than a pin if I wanted to win,” McGeary said. “After he tried to toss me, and I stayed on top of him, I remember thinking, ‘I’ve got this.’ I knew if I got in that situation again, I would let him go and score another takedown on him.”
McGeary was one of six Rangers who qualified for state by finishing either first or second at the section meet. Forest Lake had three champions besides McGeary: junior Jacob Aho won at 120, senior Daniel VanAcker at 152 and sophomore Mark Rendl at 195.
Sophomore Parker Lyden finished second at 113, as did freshman Grant Marr at 126.
“We thought we could get six guys to state,” Kunshier said. “The meet went about the way we expected it to. I think this team met its potential.”
At 120, Aho needed just 1:19 to record a pin in his semifinal match, then posted a dominant 18-8 major decision over Elk River’s Alex Artmann in the finals.
“Jake did what he needed to do,” Kunshier said. “He went out there and had dominant wins in all of his matches to win the tournament.”
So did VanAcker, although his championship match was much closer. He posted a pair of pins to reach the finals, where he claimed a tough 3-0 decision over Jacob Whitaker of Anoka, who is ranked tenth in the state at that weight class.
“Dan is going into the tournament ranked second in the state,” Kunshier said. “He didn’t qualify for state last year, given the parameters that were in place. This year he’s ranked among the top kids in his weight class in the state.”
Rendl also cruised to the title at 195, needing just 49 seconds to collect a pin in the semifinals and 50 seconds for another pin in the finals.
“Mark did what he was supposed to,” Kunshier said. “He has goals that are set high, and he has the ability to reach those goals.”
Lyden reached the finals at 113 thanks to a pin and a technical fall, but he lost his championship match to Leo Edblad of Cambridge-Isanti by a 4-2 score. Lyden was forced to wrestle a “true second” match against the third-place finisher, Elias Houle of Andover, and pinned Houle in 32 seconds.
“Parker wrestled a little closer match against Edblad,” Kunshier said. “I’m glad for Parker, because he’s worked hard all year. I think, if he wrestles Edblad at state, it will be another close match.”
At 126 Marr lost a tight 4-3 decision to Gavin Hilyar of Elk River, a senior who was ranked eighth in the state at 132, in the title match.
“Grant made up a lot of ground on the Hillyer kid [from earlier in the season],” Kunshier said. “He did really well; he made one mistake to give up a reversal. We talked about it, and he knows what he did wrong. If those two meet up at state, that will be a barn-burner.”
Forest Lake nearly had a seventh state qualifier in senior Jordan Silvera at 220. Silvera bounced back from a second-round loss to Nate Beberg of Andover in the semifinals to win the consolation bracket and earn a “true second” match, but he lost that match to Elk River’s Brady Thompson.
“That’s one of those things you hate to see, especially for a senior,” Kunshier said. “I don’t think he has any regrets, though.”
Silvera was one of five Rangers who just missed a state berth by placing third. Senior Andrew LeMire placed third at 132, but he lost to the second-place finisher earlier in the tournament and did not get a “true second” match.
“He had a tough semifinal match against Cooper Larson (of Blaine, who won 9-5),” Kunshier said of LeMire. “That was a match where we thought he would need to wrestle his best match, and it just didn’t happen. I think Andrew had a great career here. He’s a hard-working kid, and we’re really proud of him.”
Sophomore Jackson Marr also placed third at 138 in a bracket that featured two state-ranked seniors.
“He had the No. 1 and No. 2 (ranked wrestlers in the state) in Carter Ban (of Anoka) and Luke Studer (of Blaine),” Kunshier said. “That was the toughest weight class in the tournament. There’s no shame in finishing third there. Jackson is evolving and learning, and he battled through injuries all year.”
Senior Alex Lofgren placed third at 145, losing a semifinal match to Daunte Sasse-Doering of Elk River, who placed second.
“Alex ended up third in the section, and I know he wanted to qualify for state,” Kunshier said. “He’s one of the hardest-working kids in the program, and he’s going to do great things in life.”
Senior Peyton Christenson placed third at 170, losing a semifinal match to Treytin Byers of Cambridge-Isanti that denied him a “true second” bout as well.
“Peyton had a tough weight class with [Noah] Torgerson [of Anoka] and Byers,” Kunshier said. “He improved and wrestled a closer match with Byers.”
Eighth-grader Cullen Christenson finished fifth at 106, while senior Brian Bordenave lost twice at 160 and sophomore Hunter Gruba took fifth at 182.
“Cully Christenson avenged a loss he had earlier in the season to the kid from Elk River,” Kunshier said. “He’s an eighth-grader, and he’s going to be around for awhile – and he’ll be back here. I think he can qualify for state multiple times as he goes on.
“I know Brian Bordenave didn’t have the tournament he wanted to have. But Hunter Gruba is a sophomore, and he’s a section placewinner in an upper weight class despite being in just his second year as a wrestler. That’s something he should be proud of.”
