FL beats Irondale in OT to close regular season
The Forest Lake boys basketball team closed its regular season with a tight Suburban East Conference home game against Irondale.
In that contest the Rangers saw a late lead slip away when Irondale made a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to force overtime. Coach Kyle McDonald knew the huddle just before the extra period would set the tone, and the coach wanted his squad to push for a victory.
“We had a really good look at the end of regulation – Nick [Bartlett] got all the way to the basket, the ball just rolled out,” McDonald said. “I told the guys in the huddle, ‘Do not hang your heads, because we got a good look.’”
The coach then told them if they played well for four minutes, they’d win.
The Rangers indeed then played four good minutes and claimed a 75-68 victory over the Knights. Forest Lake was strong and steady of offense, stout on defense, and in command throughout the extra session.
“I really liked our execution in overtime,” McDonald said. “They did exactly what we wanted them to do. They took care of the basketball, and they got the ball into the hands of the right people at the right time.”
Even potential mistakes turned out well for the Rangers. With just under a minute to play and the team clinging to a 66-64 lead, sophomore Owen Waldoch took a 3-pointer from the top of the key. It may not have been a wise shot selection, but Waldoch made it, and Forest Lake sank its final six free throws to clinch the win.
“When Owen took that 3, I thought, ‘No, no, no … great shot,’” McDonald said with a smile. “Afterwards Owen said, ‘My bad,’ and hopefully he will learn from it. But thankfully it went in.”
The overtime win was a well-deserved reward for the Rangers, who fought back from a 34-28 halftime deficit.
“We just kept working all night,” McDonald said. “We got into a hole early, so we switched a few things up and got into a bit of a groove.”
In the second half the Rangers managed to tie the score six times before actually taking the lead on a layup by sophomore Reid Olson with 7:28 to play. Forest Lake led by as many as five points late, but a 3-pointer by Irondale’s Obinna Izuora sent the game to overtime.
Waldoch lead Forest Lake with 34 points, while Bartlett had 13. But junior Westin Hoyt added 11 points, including back-to-back 3s late that helped the Rangers build their lead, while sophomore Nolan Dumonceaux scored eight, all in the second half.
“Every team that we’ve faced have keyed on No. 2 [Bartlett] and No. 0 [Waldoch],” McDonald said. “They do a lot of our scoring, so we’ve got to have other guys step up. In this game, guys like Nolan and Westin stepped up. That should give those guys confidence, and that should help create space for Nick and Owen.”
On Tuesday, March 1 Forest Lake dropped an 80-71 decision at Park of Cottage Grove. Bartlett led the Rangers with 27 points, while Waldoch finished with 22 and Olson added 12.
This week the Rangers will open play in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament as the No. 6 seed and will travel to Centennial to face the third seed on Thursday, March 10 starting at 7 p.m.
McDonald said Friday’s win should be valuable in giving his team confidence entering tournament play.
“I told our guys that we have been building all season to get ready for sections,” he said. “We’re taking steps in the right direction.”
