Swanberg to lead girls track, Rogers to take charge of boys lacrosse
Forest Lake has hired coaches for two spring sports, naming Shane Swanberg the new girls track coach and Bryan Rogers as the school’s new boys lacrosse coach.
Swanberg, a longtime former assistant track coach at Hamline University, will take over the girls coaching duties from Andy Richardson, who coached both the boys and girls teams last season. Richardson will remain the boys coach for the coming year.
Swanberg was an assistant coach at Hamline for the previous 15 seasons, working with the jumpers – high jump, long jump, triple jump and pole vault – while assisting sprinters on both the men’s and women’s teams.
From 2000-06 Swanberg coached at Henry Sibley High School, serving the last five of those years as the boys coach.
Swanberg graduated from Chisago Lakes High School in 1995 after earning all-state honors in the long jump, triple jump and pole vault. He graduated from Hamline in 1999 after competing in the track program at the school; he remains one of the top jumpers in that program’s history.
“I thought I was done coaching track when I took a teaching job at North Lakes Academy, but when this position opened up, I thought I would give it a try,” Swanberg said. “I’m really excited to offer my skills and expertise to this program. It is a way for me to give back to the community, and I look forward to the opportunity to do that.
While Rogers may be taking a new position as boys lacrosse coach, he is a familiar face within the program. He has spent the past 10 seasons as a lacrosse coach in the winter and fall leagues in Forest Lake, where he has lived with his family since 2001.
Rogers’ oldest son Mitch is a 2020 Forest Lake grad who plays on the club team at North Dakota State; his daughter Paige is a junior on the Rangers’ girls team; and his youngest son Nathan is a sixth grader at St. Peter.
Bryan Rogers also is a certified lacrosse referee at the high school level.
“I am passionate about the sport, and I want lacrosse at Forest Lake to do well,” Rogers said. “With the new stadium, and the new coaches we are bringing in, we are really starting the program with a clean slate. We’re looking to grow the program by recruiting at the youth level while really focusing on developing the skills and tactics of players already in the program.
“I am really excited about the direction the program is headed.”
