Volleyball aims for return to state
The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team has high expectations heading into the season after a second-place conference finish and state appearance last season.
“We’ve had success over time, and the expectations are high,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.
One of the Rangers’ major strengths this season is their returning leadership hitters.
“We have many returners that were key cogs last year as part of our team,” Alm said. “So that’s exciting just to build upon that and just really create a new season. [And we] really need to have that team cohesiveness again, so we can be at the top of our game.”
Seniors Bethany Weiss and Kaysie Bakke are among the returnees who will need to play a major role this season because Alm said they “bring years of expertise” and are “true competitors.”
Juniors Maddie Mullener and Katie Brandl are also among the returnees who will need to make contributions this season.
“Brandl is fantastic, and she runs the floor really well,” Alm said of the Rangers’ setter.
“So those are all pieces that are super exciting to have back,” Alm said.
The departure of seniors created some solid opportunities for not just the experienced returning players, but for the younger players in the program as well.
“We have some young talent in our program, and it’s really been [good for] competitive purposes,” Alm said.
Sophomore Kennedy Kerry is a player to keep an eye on this season and could potentially be a black ace.
“She is athletic, and we think she can be potentially a critical piece of the puzzle,” Alm said.
Alm said that Lillian Desrosier and Lindsey Johnson are among the other newcomers to watch out for.
Looking ahead, confidence will be one of the most important ingredients to ensure last season’s success translates to this year.
“We need that confidence piece,” Alm said. “But I think really just like competing every day in practice, to build, raise our level of play.”
While the lineup is taking shape, there’s still plenty of time to make adjustments.
“We need to see who steps up, who plays well next to who,” Alm said. “So that’ll be a work in progress, but every day, as I tell them, is a trial.”
The beginning of the season will be a perfect opportunity to ensure the Rangers are competing with their best possible lineup.
“We’ll play some games that aren’t that tough [early on in the season],” Alm said. “So we’ll have some opportunities to get some others in.”
