The Forest Lake boys swimming and diving team defeated Roseville in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Dec. 12 by a 98-69 count.

The Rangers won the majority of the contested events. Brady Jarosz led the way with individual wins in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, swimming 52.67 seconds and 2 minutes, 1.56 seconds respectively. Other individual winners were Ron Henderson (50-yard freestyle, 23.30), Will Chatwin (500-yard freestyle, 5:26.03), Riley Jankowski (100-yard backstroke, 1:02.95) and Max True (100-yard breaststroke, 1:03.50).

The Rangers also won the 200-yard medley relay (Chatwin, True, Henderson, Jarosz; 1:46.16), 200-yard freestyle relay (Henderson, True, Cullin Schwintek, Kalel Rodriguez; 1:37.68) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Chatwin, Rodriguez, Jankowski, Jarosz; 3:38.84).

On Dec. 14, the Rangers took part in the Blaine Bengal Invite at Northdale Middle School, some highlights from which are also pictured. Next up for the swim squad is a home dual against East Ridge on Thursday at 6 p.m.

