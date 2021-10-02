The Forest Lake girls tennis team suffered a 6-1 loss at home to Mounds View on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Senior Hannah Melander was the only winner for the Rangers, claiming a hard-fought 6-3, 1-6, 11-9 victory at second singles. Senior Ashlyn Vetsch also had a tight match at third singles, eventually losing 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
Forest Lake will close the regular season with three matches in three days this week, starting with home contests against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, Sept. 29, that were not completed at press time.
The Rangers will close Suburban East Conference play with a match at Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Sept. 30.
