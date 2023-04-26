The Forest Lake Rangers girls golf team competed in their first Suburban East Conference meet of the season at Tanners Brook Golf Course on Wednesday, April 19. From left to right: Freshman Taylor Thompson, sophomore Bella Leonhart, seniors Malia McKinnon and Hailey Stanius, junior Allison Hubbard and senior Isabella Carlson.
The Rangers see early success ahead of four events this week
The Forest Lake Rangers girls golf team is off to a strong start this spring with a second-place finish at the first Suburban East Conference meet of the season at Tanners Brook Golf Course on Wednesday, April 19. Even though the result had been expected, Forest Lake coach Andrea Brischke said, the team vocally made it clear that they weren’t satisfied.
Case in point: Senior Hailey Stanius, who played “really well” Brischke said, finished the day with a 43, which tied sophomore Bella Leonhart for the team’s best and the fifth lowest score overall in the meet. Yet Stanius walked away “probably the most mad out of anybody” Brischke said, even though she finished four strokes back of East Ridge’s Ella Whinnery in first place.
Others weren’t happy with their performances either, Brischke said, including freshman Taylor Thompson, who finished with a 50 that had her tied for 17th overall. But Brischke said she isn’t worried about Thompson because of her drive to improve. For example, Thompson didn’t like some of the shots she hit last Tuesday during a practice round, so she went back to the range to keep hitting for some extra practice.
“They weren’t happy afterwards,” Brischke said. “They knew that they all could’ve played a little bit better.”
Brischke said the team is very competitive, and that is evident from their reaction despite placing second in the first event of the season. Brischke said the team played strong under those cold and wet weather conditions, something nobody ever complained about.
“Their attitude is unbelievable,” Brischke said.
The Rangers, who finished with a team total of 184, were seven strokes better than White Bear Lake at 191, but a dozen back of East Ridge in first at 172.
The team’s mentality is right where it needs to be.
“They come every day that we can practice, and they’re focused on what we’re doing,” Brischke said. “They ask for help on certain areas that they might be struggling with. They all seem to have game plans of what they want to work on and their expectations are very, very high.”
Senior Malia McKinnon and junior Allison Hubbard tied for 13th with East Ridge’s Carlie Olson and White Bear Lake’s Sydney Pfeil at 49 shots. Brischke said McKinnon is “hitting the ball extremely well,” and she’s excited to see how she does in a better weather environment. As for Hubbard, it marked her first varsity conference match.
“She’s worked really hard all winter long to kind of get to the place that she’s at right now,” Brischke said. “You can just tell just the growth that she has had over these last couple years. She puts a lot of hard work into just learning the game a little bit more [and] learning different shots.”
Senior Isabella Carlson also saw her first varsity action and rounded out the Rangers’ top six with a 56. Brischke said Carlson having her first match out of the way will help her this week.
With the Rangers’ busy week ahead, Brischke said her message to the team is to concentrate on every hole. Brischke said each golfer will struggle and produce a high score on one hole, but the key is to just forget about it and move on so it doesn’t become more than one.
But this first conference meet provided an extra boost of confidence, Brischke said, because the team realized they finished second despite having left shots on the table.
The Rangers competed in an SEC meet on Tuesday, April 25, at Eagle Valley Golf Course and an invite at Keller Golf Course on Wednesday, April 26. The team has another SEC meet on Thursday, April 27, at Les Bolstad Golf Course and their third SEC meet in a span of six days on Monday, May 1, at Oneka Ridge.
