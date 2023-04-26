Girls golf first SEC meet.jpeg

The Forest Lake Rangers girls golf team competed in their first Suburban East Conference meet of the season at Tanners Brook Golf Course on Wednesday, April 19. From left to right: Freshman Taylor Thompson, sophomore Bella Leonhart, seniors Malia McKinnon and Hailey Stanius, junior Allison Hubbard and senior Isabella Carlson.

 Submitted photo

The Rangers see early success ahead of four events this week

The Forest Lake Rangers girls golf team is off to a strong start this spring with a second-place finish at the first Suburban East Conference meet of the season at Tanners Brook Golf Course on Wednesday, April 19. Even though the result had been expected, Forest Lake coach Andrea Brischke said, the team vocally made it clear that they weren’t satisfied.

