FB1.JPG

Senior Westin Hoyt breaks away for a 35-yard touchdown at the end of the first half in the game against Osseo on Friday, Sept. 16. 

 Submitted photo

Forest Lake blasts past Osseo in 28-19 victory

3-0. The last time the Rangers football team has made that record was 1991, the first and only time the football team made a state appearance. 

FB2.JPG

Junior Reid Olson celebrates an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keagan Zeidler in the fourth quarter. He caught the pass mid-field and broke free for the final score of the game.
Load comments