Forest Lake blasts past Osseo in 28-19 victory
3-0. The last time the Rangers football team has made that record was 1991, the first and only time the football team made a state appearance.
And last Friday, after beating St. Michael-Albertville and Anoka in weeks prior, the Rangers tied that record with ease in a decisive 28-19 victory over Osseo on Friday, Sept. 16.
The last time the team had a successful start to the season was 2006, when the team went 4-1.
“It was fun; it was one of those games that we played really well up front I thought,” Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow said.
“I thought both of our offensive and defensive lines played really, really good games. … I thought our defense just did a great job of putting us in situations. We kind of had good field position for most of the game because of where they were able to get us.”
Junior Leyton Patzer, who ran for 128 yards on 19 carries, got the scoring started early with one of his two rushing touchdowns in the game. Senior Westin Hoyt had the other rushing touchdown in the first half for his fifth touchdown overall this season, giving the Rangers a 14-7 lead at the half. Junior Reid Olson and Patzer, who has five rushing touchdowns on the year, had the second-half touchdowns to secure the win for the Rangers.
Beeskow said that when they needed a play in the game, they were able to get it, reinforcing the Rangers’ ability to execute in big moments.
“I think they’re kind of ready for the moment just because of the way that we practice,” Beeskow said. “We practice really hard, we do a really good job with our film study, and the guys are so bought in that they kind of know what’s going to come to them.”
Through three games, the team has risen to new heights under their new coach. Beeskow said it goes back to all the relationship building that has taken place since February that people don’t see, and noted that the players are understanding how they fit in the team.
“Everybody knows their role on the team and guys are always striving to get a bigger role, but at the same time, they know what they have to do to help the whole team in general,” Beeskow said. “So that’s why we’ve been able to play that complementary football game and win.”
And it’s not just the skilled offensive players who are often found in the box score that are making plays. Beeskow said he’s been impressed with their offensive line, defense and special teams so far this season.
Beeskow mentioned their flexibility, too, as they don’t have to worry about getting the ball to specific people all the time because so many players can make plays happen.
Moving forward, the Rangers still have two conference games in the next three weeks, and the stakes will be high three weeks from now when they face Stillwater, who also remains undefeated at the top of the conference with the Rangers. Beeskow said that his outlook for the season is good and that he likes their odds, but they can’t take any opponent for granted and that records don’t matter on Friday nights. That’s especially true for next game against Mounds View, who has yet to win a game this season.
Beeskow also said that teams have film on them, so they have to make adjustments and get players in the best spot to execute plays.
“We haven’t played a perfect game yet, so to continue to get better and focus on what we need to do,” Beeskow said. “That’s the way that we’re going to be able to continue this success.”
The Rangers are scheduled to play Friday, Sept. 23, against Mounds View at Forest Lake Area High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.