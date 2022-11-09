The playoff game was much closer than the score indicated
The Forest Lake Rangers football team’s 54-21 loss on Friday, Nov. 4, against the Maple Grove Crimson in the section championship was the epitome of a game where the score doesn’t tell the whole story.
A wild, mishap-filled second quarter dug the Rangers in a hole, and subsequently ended their season, but Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow was happy with his team’s effort against one of the best teams in the state. Maple Grove is ranked No. 1 in the metro from the Star Tribune’s top 10 rankings on Oct. 25. It’s for good reason, too, as the Crimson went undefeated in the regular season and entered the game outscoring opponents 132-0 in the three games prior.
Maple Grove scored on the opening drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead, but Forest Lake made a statement with a response on their first drive. Senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler threw a 34-yard pass to senior Jake Johnson to get the game even again.
But the Rangers’ disastrous five-minute segment in the second quarter proved too much for the Rangers to overcome.
“That’s really where it started to turn, obviously, right? We’re 7-7 through the first and feeling pretty good about ourselves and thought we could do some things offensively. ... It was one of those things where you’re in a game early on, but for you to stay in a game against a good team like that, you [have] got to play perfectly,” Beeskow said.
After Maple Grove kicked a long 47-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with 9:35 left in the first half, the Crimson got the ball right back with a successful onside kick attempt. They didn’t score on the drive after Forest Lake’s defensive pressure led to a sack, but that onside kick was a prelude to disaster for the Rangers.
On the very next play, Forest Lake fumbled the ball and Maple Grove returned it for a 17-7 lead. The Rangers couldn’t get anything going on the next drive and were forced to punt on fourth down. The Crimson blocked the punt after a high snap and returned it for a 24-7 with 3:15 left in the first half.
Maple Grove tried another onside kick – and it worked, again.
The Crimson scored to take a 30-7 lead after not converting on the 2-point conversion. The Rangers threw an interception on the next drive with about 30 seconds left in the second quarter, resulting in another opportunity for Maple Grove, who then successfully kicked another long-range field goal for a 33-7 lead after the first half.
It was three touchdowns and a field goal in a matter of five minutes.
“You can’t make mistakes,” Beeskow said. “And our mistakes weren’t really mistakes that we made kind of on our own, it was them finding some spots and doing some things in all three phases.”
Forest Lake stuck with Maple Grove in the second half, though, only getting outscored 21-14. Johnson was involved in each of the Rangers’ three touchdowns in the game, throwing a 6-yard pass to Zeidler in the third quarter and receiving a 27-yard pass from Zeidler in the fourth quarter.
Beeskow said they “dropped the ball” on special teams, and it reinforced the need to play a complementary game.
The Rangers went 6-2 in the regular season, won a playoff game against Eagan and put up a fight against top-seeded Maple Grove on the road, so their success in the first year under Beeskow shouldn’t be minimized.
“Everybody this year kind of set the standard for what Forest Lake football needs to be like, and we’re really excited moving forward where we’re at,” Beeskow said.
The team is losing senior stars Keagan Zeidler, Westin Hoyt and Jake Johnson, among others in the senior class, who aren’t players you replace. However, Beeskow isn’t worried because they have a “tremendous junior class” and a lot of good players throughout each class, which is the “beauty of having a good program overall” and will help them reload for next season. So there is plenty of opportunities for players to step up and fill different roles.
“It’s so great to be successful in the first year. Everyone wants to talk about the new coach and that kind of stuff, but it really is just the culture that the kids were able to take in,” Beeskow said. “They took everything that we talked about with the work culture. ... It’s the kids themselves that’s really a testament to all these kids and what they’ve done and what they’ll do for our program moving forward.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.