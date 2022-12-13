BBBall Junior Owen Waldoch goes for a layup during the Rangers' home contest against Blaine on Tuesday, Dec. 6..JPG

Junior Owen Waldoch goes for a layup during the Rangers’ home contest against Blaine on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Hannah Davis

Boys basketball team starts 0-2, but looks forward to more conference matchups

The Rangers boys basketball team gave fans a nail-biting final half of their home matchup against Blaine on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when they cut down an 18-point deficit to a single-possession game – one they ultimately lost by just 5 points after trailing 45-27 with about two minutes left in the first half.

