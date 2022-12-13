Boys basketball team starts 0-2, but looks forward to more conference matchups
The Rangers boys basketball team gave fans a nail-biting final half of their home matchup against Blaine on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when they cut down an 18-point deficit to a single-possession game – one they ultimately lost by just 5 points after trailing 45-27 with about two minutes left in the first half.
The Rangers scored the final 5 points in the first half to make it a 45-32 game at halftime. The team had given up 12 3-pointers in the first half, so Rangers coach Kyle McDonald said they talked at halftime about defending better against Blaine’s best shooters.
“I think we had a great last two minutes of the first half to kind of get us going in that second half, and that kind of led us back to our comeback in the second half,” McDonald said.
That halftime message resonated with the Rangers, who limited the Bengals to just two 3-pointers in the second half, helping them overcome the large deficit created in the first half to get within 2 points. Despite outscoring Blaine by 8 points in the second half, the Rangers came up short in their 79-74 loss.
Junior Owen Waldoch, who leads the team with 49 points, scored 23 points in the win. Junior Brennan Sauvageau scored 14 points off the bench. Junior Reid Olson scored 14 points himself, while the trio of juniors Braedan Turk, Nolan Dumonceaux and Noah Lukkason combined for 23 points.
The team is still learning and figuring out how to step into roles as a young squad, McDonald said.
“I think as the season goes on, those guys will get more and more confident,” he added. “We’ll see where it takes us; of course it will take some time to get ready into our roles a little bit more, playing with these guys that they probably haven’t played with a lot.”
McDonald said the loss came down to having to climb out of the hole from that first-half deficit. And while he was happy with 74 points, he said he wants to see improvement in different areas like consistency in their game plan and defending.
“We had six guys score, which is awesome. [We] just need to be a little bit better on the defensive end,” McDonald said.
McDonald added that with the loss of Nick Bartlett, the Ranger’s leading scorer last year who is starting his first season playing basketball at St. John’s University, allows for new players to step into the gap.
“We’ve had multiple guys actually step up, it’s great to see. … It’s just going to be a multitude of guys trying to take the place of Nick,” McDonald said.
It all comes back to the learning process, McDonald said, because some team members are playing their first major varsity minutes.
“We’ve got two games under our belt,” McDonald said. “Now we just need to be better playing together and sticking to the game plan and just doing the little things a little bit better.”
While the losses are tough because they were so close and a few possessions away, McDonald said these two non-conference games will benefit them as the season progresses.
“It’s nice to not have it in conference, but at the same time, it’s a little difficult because we kind of know those conference opponents I’d say a little bit better because we play them twice a year,” McDonald said.
The Rangers fell 57-53 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the road against White Bear Lake after press time. The next scheduled game is on Friday, Dec. 16, against Mounds View at home.
