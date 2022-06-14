Softball team is second-ever female team to be crowned state champion
Charging into the storm is how the Ranger softball team approached their return to the Class AAAA state tournament, embracing what they called the “Buffalo” mentality.
“The day we left for state, [head coach Sean Hall] told us this story about buffaloes and cows,” senior Grace Frechette said. “He explained that when a storm is coming, cows run away from the storm and are stuck in it longer, but buffaloes charge right into the storm.”
The Rangers softball team returned to the state tournament with one objective: bring home the championship trophy, a feat they fell just short of when they took second place to Rosemount on the same stage a year ago. On Friday, June 10, at Caswell Park in Mankato, they charged their way to the first state softball title in school history.
Forest Lake entered the state tournament as a sneaky underdog after being placed as the No. 4 seed, and began their tournament play with a solid game, topping Centennial 6-3, who they lost to in the regular season. The Rangers got four hits in the second inning, including a triple by senior Ruby LaMere, which resulted in a 3-1 lead. After Centennial closed the lead to a single run, the Rangers added a run in the fifth inning before junior Bethany Weiss – who dealt with a foot injury during the tournament – sealed the deal with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Then the big test was in the semifinal match against conference rival, No. 1-seed White Bear Lake, who the Rangers fell to twice during the regular season. The Rangers had to be creative when facing Bears pitcher Chloe Barber, who Hall said is “one of the best pitchers in the state” and threw a no-hitter against Forest Lake when they first met in the regular season. The Rangers countered the Bears with aggressive base running and risky gambles, such as when they intentionally walked Barber.
It started in the first inning when sophomore Sami Ernst started the scoring early as a pinch runner for the Rangers, with Frechette getting the RBI on a fielder’s choice. The lead would be sustained through four innings before the Rangers scored twice in the fifth inning on a wild pitch and sacrifice groundout by LaMere. The Bears responded with two runs in the same inning, but the Rangers held onto the lead in the final two innings on the strength of pitching and defense.
Forest Lake maximized every opportunity in front of them and remarkably won with just four hits on the board.
Even though the strike zone was much smaller in the tournament, pitchers sophomore Hannah Tong and eighth-grader Avery Muellner adapted well.
“The biggest thing they did was when they made mistakes, they bounced right back,” Hall said. “Everyone’s got great pitchers here, so you have to really be ready to take any opportunity they give you.”
Forest Lake exploded offensively in the 6-0 win against No. 2-seed Brainerd in the championship game. Hall said, “things just fell into place” when they scored five runs, and had five of their 12 hits in the fifth inning after the game went scoreless through four innings. It proved to be the knockout punch with no response from Brainerd.
“We were the buffalo and charged right through that storm to achieve not only one but three incredible team wins,” Frechette said. “Having that mentality kept our team going in high pressure situations.”
Hall said that their first loss in the regular season to the Bears on Thursday, April 21, was the key to their season, because it brought the team together.
As Tong said, they needed to “take what’s ours.”
Frechette, Weiss and Tong were the stars on the Rangers this season, ranking among the top players offensively in the Suburban East Conference. Weiss led the conference with 43 hits and was second in RBIs with 32. Frechette’s 32 hits and 29 RBIs was fourth and third best, respectively. The senior vocal leader was also instrumental defensively at shortstop. Not only was Tong a pitching ace, but her 18 RBIs were the ninth-highest in the conference.
But depth, scoring, and experience were also major ingredients in the championship run. And Hall said, “the girls peaked at just the right time of the season.”
Another motivator that assisted the team was knowing how much assistant coaches Don Cramer and Tim Casey have poured into the program.
“We all knew we needed to pull through for them,” senior Amber Dunaski said.
Winning state was a major accomplishment for the program, and the victory meant a great deal to the players, in part due to the last two years.
Frechette not only had her sophomore season cut because of COVID-19, but she was also sidelined all of last season because of an injury.
“My high school softball experience has definitely been one for the books,” said Frechette.
Dunaski added, “It is the greatest feeling I have felt in my life.”
Tong, Weiss and Dunaski were among the three players from Forest Lake that were named to the All-Tournament Team, which was special for Tong.
“I am so grateful for it,” Tong said. “I worked very hard with my pitching coaches to improve my pitching and hitting all winter, and it paid off in the tournament.”
Tong had an exceptional tournament with 14 strikeouts, a shutout and two complete games. Offensively, Tong came in clutch with three hits in the championship game.
Weiss, who was the Rangers’ best batter in the tournament, had a home run, five hits, three RBIs and a .500 OBP.
Dunaski finished the tournament with four hits and two RBIs, and junior Madison Larrabee tied the team high with five hits. Seniors Mary Landherr (3), LaMere (2) and Bailey Thomas (2) also had hits.
“[Dunaski] played the best softball that she’s played in the past two years,” Hall said. “She came up really, really clutch.”
Forest Lake (15-3, 22-5) capped off an impressive regular season with a state title that they will look to claim again next season. And while the Rangers will lose key seniors to graduation, Hall says they have a “tremendous feeder program and a ton of depth,” keeping the hope alive that Forest Lake could play on the state field again.
