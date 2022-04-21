This year the Forest Lake boys tennis team has 57 players on the roster, more than double the total of last season. That has provided both opportunities and challenges for coach Ron Ingalls, back row second from the right, and his coaching staff, especially during a wet and cold sprint that limited the amount of time the team could spend on the courts to prepare for the season ahead.
Among the members of the Forest Lake boys tennis program who gained experience last spring are, first row from left, Owen Dzurik, Frankie Loo, Frank Kerkow, Malachi McKinnon, Declan Johnson and Carson Bowes. Back row, Evan Dzurik, Joey Leagjeld, Deacon Andre, Tucker Pederson, Soren Williams and Braden Anderson.
Forest Lake boys tennis coach Ron Ingalls has a pleasant problem.
“We had 28 players on our roster last year, and right now we have 57 this year – so we’ve doubled it,” Ingalls said.
The increased numbers have been an issue at times early in the season, especially when inclement weather has pushed the team indoors to share two practice courts. And the large number of players range in experience from talented returning lettermen to novice players gripping a racquet for the first time.
“One of the challenges is how to manage the numbers,” Ingalls said. “I want to make sure all of the players get the attention they need, because the real goal – especially for the younger players – is helping them continue to improve as they move up the ladder.”
While Ingalls has enjoyed the big roster numbers, he also has enjoyed working with a number of returning players from last season. Leading the way are seniors Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik at first doubles.
“I hope they are able to advance to state in doubles,” Ingalls said. “They are committed to being our No. 1 doubles teams this season.”
There is plenty of talent on the singles side, a group led by freshman Malachi McKinnon, sophomore Frank Kerkow and senior Adam Distler.
“Malachi is just an athlete, and he’s such a hustler,” Ingalls said. “He hates to lose, and he returns everything. Frank has beautiful strokes and will be an important part of this team, now and in the future.
“And Adam Distler is a senior, and last summer he told himself he was going to make varsity. In the offseason he did the work, and it was impressive. He proves that, if you put in the work, you can reach your goals.”
While the Rangers may field a young lineup this spring, that is not necessarily a bad thing. Several eighth graders – most notably Owen Dzurik, Declan Johnson and Soren Williams – will push for playing time while providing a foundation for the future of the program.
“It has been awesome to see the development of these guys,” Ingalls said. “That’s another reason I am excited about the development of the program as a whole.”
