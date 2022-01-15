The Forest Lake wrestling team tied for seventh place at the Tom Keating Invitational hosted by Foley High School on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Well, “team” may be a bit misleading, because the Rangers did not field their entire varsity lineup while finishing with 93 points to tie with Milaca-Faith Christian at the 11-team event.
But Forest Lake did feature several strong performances, led by sophomore Mark Rendl at 195.
Rendl won all four of his matches to claim the title in his weight class, starting with a pin and a decision. In his semifinal match Rendl claimed a sudden victory over Hayden Hoenemann of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield, then went on to earn a 4-3 win over Kaden Olsen of Princeton in his championship match.
The next-highest finisher for the Rangers was freshman Grant Marr, who placed third at 120. While Marr was pinned in his semifinal match, he also claimed a pin and a technical fall.
Senior Jordan Silvera placed fourth at 220, earning a major decision and a decision after getting pinned in his quarterfinal contest.
The Rangers had two placewinners at 106 as eighth grader Cullen Christenson earned fifth while sophomore Aspen Blasko took sixth. The pair went head-to-head in the fifth-place match, with Christenson claiming an 8-1 victory.
Senior Colin McGeary finished sixth at 285, while junior Ethan Lincoln-Montenari was seventh at 220. Junior Jimmy Morgan placed eighth at 138 while freshman Trent Frerichs finished eighth at 160.
The Rangers return to action with a triangular hosted by White Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 13. Forest Lake also will take on Mounds View at the triangular, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
