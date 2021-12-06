Forest Lake returns 10 section placewinners
The Forest Lake wrestling team lost 12 seniors from last season, so you might think the team will need to rebuild this season.
Think again: The Rangers are hoping to reload, with 10 section placewinners available this winter.
“We’re missing guys like Derrick Cardinal and Tyler Raway, and all of last year’s seniors,” coach Joe Kunshier said. “But the kids this year are hungry, and they’re ready to step up and take their turn.”
Those who follow the sport agree, as the online website The Guillotine, which covers high school and college wrestling around Minnesota, ranked Forest Lake as the No. 12 team in the state in Class 3A.
The lineup returns a number of familiar faces in the lower weights, including state qualifiers such Parker Lyden, a sophomore expected to start at 113; Jake Aho, a junior who should perform at 126; and senior Daniel VanAcker, who likely will see action at 152.
But there are a number of experienced wrestlers throughout the lineup. Among those who will push for a spot in the varsity lineup are eighth grader Cullen Christenson at 106, sophomore Jackson Marr at 138, sophomore Mark Rendl at 195, senior Jordan Silvera at 220 and junior Colin McGeary at 285.
“We have good kids at most of the weights,” Kunshier said. “Right now, we’re concerned about depth, the next line of defense if something happens to someone.
“We have a couple of question marks, but I think we’re pretty strong and experienced throughout the lineup. We just may not have the depth we’ve had in years past.”
Among the wrestlers to watch are a pair of seniors in Alex Lofgren at 145 and Andrew LeMire at 132, along with freshman Trent Frerichs at 160 and sophomore Hunter Gruba at 182.
Sophomore Aspen Blasko, a two-time state girls champion, also is knocking on the door for a starting spot at 106 pounds.
“She’s going to push at 106,” Kunshier said of Blasko. “I think she can compete with most boys in the state at that weight.”
Kunshier said he also likes the leadership he is seeing from his upperclassmen.
“We have two leaders in the room in Dan VanAcker and Jake Aho, two state tournament guys,” Kunshier said. “Alex Lofgren went to the state tournament in the past but was injured last year, and he has been a leader as well, as has Andrew LeMire.
“Those guys have really stepped up and done a nice job as leaders.”
