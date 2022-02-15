Senior Peyton Christenson controls Bemidji’s Coy Olson in their 170-pound match on Friday, Feb. 4. Christenson won that match 5-1, and won all three of his bouts that evening before finishing third at the Fasnacht Memorial tournament the next day.
The Forest Lake wrestling team continued to build momentum for the postseason with strong performances last week.
The Rangers opened the week by thrashing Elk River 55-14 in a dual held on Thursday, Feb. 3. Forest Lake, leading 9-6 after the 126-pound match, proceeded to win seven of the next eight bouts to pull away, collecting four pins, two forfeits and a major decision along the way.
The next evening the Rangers hosted a quadrangular and won all three of their matches, crushing Park of Cottage Grove 62-15 while also knocking off Kimball Area 37-25 and besting Bemidji 38-27.
Six Forest Lake wrestlers won all three of their matches. Sophomore Parker Lyden had a pin and a major among his three wins at 113 pounds; freshman Grant Marr had two pins in matches split between 120 and 126; junior Jacob Aho posted a technical fall and a major at 126 and added a forfeit at 120; senior Daniel VanAcker had a pin and a major among his three wins at 152; senior Peyton Christenson had a pin and two decisions at 170; and sophomore Hunter Gruba had a pin and a forfeit at 182.
Forest Lake then finished second at the Fasnacht Memorial hosted by Janesville Waldorf Pemberton on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Rangers posted 212 points, trailing only Simley – the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state and one of the best high school wrestling teams in the country – and its 234.5 points.
The individual champions for Forest Lake at this meet were Aho at 120 and Marr at 126, while four others – Lyden at 113, senior Andrew LeMire at 132, VanAcker at 152, and sophomore Mark Rendl at 195 – earned second.
Sophomore Jackson Marr placed third at 138, as did senior Alex Lofgren at 145, Christenson at 170, senior Jordan Silvera at 195, and senior Colin McGeary at 220. Senior Brian Bordenave took fourth at 160, as did junior Evan Locke at 285, while those coming in fifth were sophomore Aspen Blasko at 106 and Gruba at 182.
Forest Lake will close the regular season portion of its schedule by traveling to Minnetonka on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a quadrangular that also will include Chanhassen and Woodbury.
The Rangers then will compete in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament hosted by Champlin Park on Friday, Feb. 18.
