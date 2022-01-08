VanAcker second at 152, Lyden fourth at 113 in prestigious event
The Forest Lake wrestling team finished in 11th place in the Rumble on the Red tournament held in Fargo, North Dakota, Dec. 29-30.
The Rangers posted 75 points, just a point and a half behind Wayzata, in the 61-team tournament.
Jackson County Central won the tournament with 165.5 points, 11 more than Stillwater in second place.
Senior Daniel VanAcker had the best tournament for the Rangers, winning his first four matches at 152 pounds by registering a pin, a decision, a major decision and another decision to face Griffin Lundeen of Thief River Falls in the championship round.
There VanAcker suffered a 3-2 loss in the ultimate tiebreaker to finish second.
In the ultimate tiebreaker, the person who scored the first points of the match chooses either the up or down position, and the person in the down position has 30 seconds to escape or reverse to win; if the wrestler in the up position does not allow either of those, that wrestler wins.
Sophomore Parker Lyden placed fourth at 113 pounds, opening the tournament with a major decision and a decision before losing in the championship quarterfinals to Dylan Dauffenbach of Stillwater.
Lyden posted a pin and another major to reach the third-place match, where he suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Dauffenbach.
Junior Jacob Aho had a strong start at 126, posting a major decision and two victories to reach the championship semifinals, where he lost to eventual champ Christian Noble of Big Lake. Aho then lost his first match in the consolation bracket, but rebounded to beat Cole Gerhardt of New Salem-Almost and finish fifth.
Both eighth grader Cullen Christenson and freshman Grant Marr suffered similar fates at the tournament.
Christenson lost his first match at 106, then posted a pin in the consolation bracket before a second loss ended his tournament. Marr won his first match at 120 before a loss in the second round knocked him into the consolation bracket, where he posted a pin and a decision before losing a second time.
Senior Andrew LeMire lost both of his matches at 132, but sophomore Jackson Marr won his first match at 138 before an injury knocked him out of the tournament.
Freshman Trenton Frerichs lost twice at 160 as did senior Peyton Christenson at 170. Sophomore Mark Rendl posted a pair of victories before losing at 195, then dropped a narrow 8-7 decision in his first consolation match.
Senior Jordan Silvera opened with a win at 220 before losing to eventual tournament champion Vincent Mueller of St. Thomas Academy. Silvera collected a pin in his first consolation match before a second loss ended his tournament.
And senior Colin McGeary lost his first match at 285 to eventual tournament champ Elijah Novak of Foley, then dropped his first consolation match.
Forest Lake will open the new year by competing in the Foley Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, starting at 10 a.m.
