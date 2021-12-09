Forest Lake bests Wayzata, nearly upsets Stillwater in season opener
At first glance, it appeared the Forest Lake wrestling team may have bitten off more than it could chew in its season-opening quadrangular.
Among the opponents at that home meet on Thursday, Dec. 2, were two of the top-ranked Class 3A teams in the state: Stillwater and Wayzata.
But the Rangers feasted on the opportunity, upsetting Wayzata and taking Stillwater to the wire before losing. Forest Lake also blitzed visiting East Ridge for a 2-1 start to the season.
While that start may have shocked some wrestling observers, it came as no surprise to coach Joe Kunshier.
“This isn’t a beginner team, even though we had some changes from last year,” he said. “We have some pieces to the puzzle, and these guys really believe in themselves.”
The Rangers opened the event by crushing East Ridge 76-0, then put together a strong effort to knock off Wayzata.
After opening with a loss at 106, Forest Lake won the next five matches to lead 18-7.
While the Trojans won three of the next four weight classes, senior Peyton Christenson won a close match at 182 and sophomore Mark Rendl recorded a fall at 195, and the Rangers claimed a 39-28 victory.
“We were solid all the way through, I thought,” Kunshier said. “Andrew LeMire and Alex Lofgren both had big wins, and that’s what you need from your senior leaders. Everyone else did what they were supposed to.”
LeMire pinned his opponent at 132, and Lofgren earned an 8-4 decision at 138.
In the match against Suburban East Conference rival Stillwater, the Rangers won the first four weight classes, with freshman Grant Marr recording a pin at 120 and junior Jacob Aho followed up with a pin at 126.
Stillwater won the next three matches, including a narrow 3-2 loss by LeMire at 132 and an overtime loss by sophomore Jackson Marr at 145.
“Jackson’s match is one that we could flip, and Andrew’s match was a big match that he was in until the end,” Kunshier said.
Seniors Daniel VanAcker and Brian Bordenave both claimed wins at 152 and 160, respectively, to make the score 27-10.
But the Ponies posted back-to-back pins, and Kunshier decided to push Rendl up to 220 and forfeit at 195.
“We wanted to bump Mark away from [Ryder] Rogotzke to keep ourselves in the dual,” Kunshier said, noting that Rogotzke is considered one of the top wrestlers in the country.
Rendl responded with a decision at 220 that made the score 31-27, but at 285 Stillwater’s Jawahn Cockfield pinned senior Jordan Silvera, who normally wrestles at 220, to give the Ponies the win.
The loss did nothing to dampen Kunshier’s confidence in his team.
“We knocked off No. 8, and we haven’t beaten Wayzata in a couple of years,” he said. “I don’t believe in ratings early in the year, but we beat No. 8 and were competitive with No. 4. So even though we were [ranked] at No. 12, I believe we should move up.”
Kunshier also was quick to point out that his team has plenty of work still to do.
“We’re going to keep working and keep moving,” he said. “That’s what we do. We talk to our team about doing all the little things right, and working hard – these guys do that, and that’s all we can ask of them.
“I don’t think this team is anywhere near its potential, so we can get better. So to be right there against those top-ranked teams mean we won’t be a secret for very long.”
Rangers finish third at STMA
Forest Lake placed third in the team competition at the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational held on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Rangers finished with 133 points, four more than St. Cloud Tech in third.
Forest Lake’s lone individual championship at this event was sophomore Parker Lyden at 113.
But the Rangers did have three wrestlers finish second in eighth grader Cullen Christenson at 106, sophomore Jackson Marr at 145, and sophomore Mark Rendl at 195.
Senior Jordan Silvera placed third at 220, senior Colin McGeary was third at 285, senior Peyton Christenson was fifth at 170, freshman Grant Marr was sixth at 120 and senior Andrew LeMire was sixth at 132.
