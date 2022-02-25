Blasko earns berth in inaugural girls wrestling tournament
The Forest Lake wrestling team fell one match short in its goal of advancing to the state team competition.
The Rangers advanced to the championship round of the Class 3A Section 7 team tournament hosted by Champlin Park on Friday, Feb. 18. The second seed in the tournament, the Rangers crushed Coon Rapids 70-6 in the opening round, then knocked off No. 3 seed Cambridge-Isanti 50-22 in the semifinals.
But in the championship round, Forest Lake fell to top seeded Anoka, the sixth-ranked team in the state in Class 3A, by a score of 41-30.
In the opening match against Coon Rapids, the Rangers followed up a major decision by eighth grader Cully Christenson at 106 pounds by notching seven straight pins. After senior Brian Bordenave won a tight decision at 160, Forest Lake collected three more pins in the final four weight classes to close out the easy victory.
The semifinal contest against Cambridge-Isanti saw the Rangers use the “win with a pin” strategy to pull away from the Bluejackets. Forest Lake finished with eight pins in the match, including four straight starting with sophomore Jackson Marr at 138, senior Alex Lofgren at 145, senior Daniel VanAcker at 152 and Bordenave at 160.
Forest Lake, which was ranked 10th in the final Class 3A state rankings, took an early lead in the championship match against Anoka, winning three of the first four weight classes. Sophomore Parker Lyden posted a major decision at 113, freshman Grant Marr collected a pin at 120, and junior Jacob Aho earned a technical fall at 126.
But the Tornadoes won the next four weight classes before VanAcker claimed a pin at 160 to stop the streak. Anoka won two more weight classes before sophomore Mark Rendl claimed a decision at 195, and senior Colin McGeary’s pin at 285 was not enough to close the deficit.
Forest Lake now will compete in the Class 3A Section 7 individual tournament to be hosted by Elk River on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
Blasko earns state berth
Forest Lake sophomore Aspen Blasko won the 107-pound title at the girls Section 5-8 tournament hosted at Sartell High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Blasko improved to 32-9 on the season with a 16-0 technical fall over Olivia Sackor of Fridley in the title match. The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the inaugural girls state tournament, which will be held at the Xcel Center on Saturday, March 5.
Eighth-grader Aliyah Robbins also represented Forest Lake at the section meet and finished sixth at 132 pounds.
