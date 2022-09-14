Volleyball6.JPG

Senior Kaysie Bakke spikes the ball during the Rangers game against Champlin Park on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Rangers lost in three sets.

 Submitted photo

Rangers drop game to Champlin Park in 3-0 loss

After dropping their match against Champlin Park Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team responded with a third-place finish at a tournament in Shakopee Saturday, Sept. 10, improving their record to 5-2 record on the season.

Tags

Load comments