After dropping their match against Champlin Park Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team responded with a third-place finish at a tournament in Shakopee Saturday, Sept. 10, improving their record to 5-2 record on the season.
Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said the team’s performance against Champlin Park on Tuesday was “disappointing” and wasn’t at the level she said they’re capable of competing, as the Rangers lost three straight sets to the Rebels, dropping 19-25, 13-25, and 21-25.
Alm said that they had trouble handling Champlin Park’s serves, making it difficult to adjust into their system. Alm also said they’re working to improve the “aggressiveness” of their serves.
“We also continue to strive to work as a team and bring the best for each other,” Alm said.
Junior Lindsey Johnson had seven kills and 14 digs, and junior Katie Brandl added 20 set assists and two blocks in the game.
Alm said she hoped it would make the team hungry to win future games, and it worked: The Rangers responded with three wins in four games, which was enough to finish third at Shakopee.
The Rangers opened up the tournament against Mankato West, winning 25-7 in the first set and 25-21 in the second set.
“I was pleased with our energy and how we entered the day composed and fired up,” Alm said.
The Rangers beat Kasson-Mantorville in two sets in the second game with a plus 7-point differential.
“We were serving tough, with eight aces, which was nice to see us become more aggressive in that department,” Alm said.
But the Rangers’ title hopes came to an end when they moved to the Gold Bracket to face off against East Ridge, who took down the Rangers in the first two sets of three at the tournament. Alm said they played “a little tentatively” and had “too many unforced errors” in the loss.
Forest Lake won third place in convincing fashion with a 25-19 win in the first set and 25-18 in the second set against Eagan.
“I was proud of the team for their ability to refocus and bring some good energy to this match after a long day,” Alm said.
Seniors Kaysie Bakke and Bethany Weiss and junior Maddie Muellner finished with 31, 30 and 29 kills, respectively in the tournament. Senior Maddie Messingham served at 97% on the day while Brandl and Muellner both added six aces. Brandl was also one assist short of 100. Bakke served at 92%, finishing with 24 points and four aces. Bakke and Johnson had 27 and 24 digs, respectively, while Weiss added seven blocks on the day.
While the Rangers fell short of a first-place tournament finish, Alm is still happy with the overall result.
“All in all a good day, [but] we still recognize we are early in our season and working on our team chemistry and technical skills to keep improving our play,” Alm said. “We are looking forward to our non-conference matches this week.”
The Rangers came up short Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Andover, losing in five sets. The team’s next game is scheduled to be on Thursday, Sept. 15, against North Branch.
