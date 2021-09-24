The Forest Lake volleyball team earned a 3-1 victory at Andover on Thursday, Sept. 16, in the team’s only action last week.
The Rangers lost the first set 25-20, but roared back to win the final three sets 25-16, 25-15 and 25-13.
Leading the way offensively was the trio of juniors Kaysie Bakke and Bethany Weiss along with sophomore Maddie Muellner, who combined for a whopping 48 kills. Muellner led the way with 17 kills, while Weiss had 16 and Bakke 15.
Weiss also led Forest Lake with 17 digs and tied senior Maddie Sandstrom for the lead with three service aces.
Seniors Ava Neururer and Jonna Goehner had 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
Muellner helped the defense with two solo blocks and five block assists as the Rangers tallied 12 blocks total.
Sophomore setter Katie Brandl finished with 51 assists in running the offense.
Forest Lake returned to Suburban East Conference action with a home match against Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that was not completed at press time.
The Rangers will travel to Mounds View for a match on Thursday, Sept. 23, then host Stillwater on Tuesday, Sept. 28, starting at 7 p.m.
